Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13100 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2400 Outstanding *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed reduced from 11 CR Deccan Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 391.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.34.00 crore] Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Fibc Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 2970 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) reduced from Rs.287 crore Gkb Vision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Gr Power Switchgear Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed K.G. Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 5 Provisional @Proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Kusalava International Limited (CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Kusalava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Assigned Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed Navkar Processors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 499.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 55 CR R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 570 Revised from CARE A3 enhanced from 27 CR Raunaq Ice And Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Revised from CARE A4 Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Revised from CARE A2 Enhanced from 40 CR Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Sindia Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Reduced from 11.50 CR Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Revised from CARE A4 Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 117.4 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) @backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 15820 Reaffirmed reduced from 1,670 CR Amba River Coke Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA /A1+ 1000 Assigned Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1070.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.63.93 crore Autobahn Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 739.7 Reaffirmed Bharat Automobiles LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 27.2 Assigned @Proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Kusalava International Limited (CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Br Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104 Reaffirmed Br Designs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 196 Reaffirmed, Assigned Consolidated Construction Consortium LLT Bk Fac CARE D 10779 Reaffirmed Consolidated Construction Consortium LST Bk Fac CARE D 8741.1 Reaffirmed Corona Bus Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed reduced from 21.12 CR Deccan Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.15.57 crore Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fabworth Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 4000 Revised from CARE BB+ Fairdeal Fibc Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.1 Reaffirmed reduced from 5.75 CR Fairdeal Fibc Overseas Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 15 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 2.48 CR Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 848.9 Revised from CARE A- (SO) reduced from Rs.99.57 crore Gkb Vision Ltd Bk Fac* CARE BB/ A4 111.5 Revised from CARE BB- /A4 *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.11.15 crore have been reclassified from long-term to long/short-term facilities due to inter-changeability of the limits. Globus Spirits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3009.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 266 CR Globus Spirits Ltd Bk Fac CARE A /A1 100 Reaffirmed Gopi Texfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 55 Reaffirmed Gr Power Switchgear Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Assigned Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 215.4 Reaffirmed Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 100 Assigned Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.3 Revised from CARE BB+ reduced from 12.77 CR Hi-Tech Elastomers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /A4 130 Revised from CARE BB+ K.G. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)# 20 Reaffirmed #backed by proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of KCTBL. Kct Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO)* 2350 Final Rating *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd. (KCTBL; rated Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 80 Provisional @Proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be extended by Kusalava International Limited (CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Kusalava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 387.6 Assigned Lezora Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 320 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Oil Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.3 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Subordinated debt (public issue) enhanced from Rs.500 crore Majestic Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 376.3 Assigned Minerva Poultry Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60.2 Reaffirmed Navkar Processors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.5 Assigned Pluz Resort LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57 Assigned Premco Rail Engineers Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 114 Reaffirmed reduced from 12.50 CR Progressive And Popular Minerals Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed and removed from credit watch R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 649 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from 29.90 CR Rani Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 156.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8.80 crore Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sai Lilagar Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 498.3 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 205 Assigned Satish Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Enhanced from 40 CR Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 3000 Revised from CARE BBB+ /A2 Enhanced from 144 CR Shiv Prasad Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75.7 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtBk Fac CARE BB /A4 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Sindia Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Sitaram India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Thexa Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8.82 crore Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LLT Bk Fac@ CARE A- (SO) 107.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Reduced from 12.60 CR; @backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 