Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetak Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Revised from CARE A2+ Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 19.4 Revised from CARE A2+ Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35.3 Revised from CARE A2+ Chettinad International Coal Terminal ST Fac CARE A1 2@ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd @Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corpn Private Limited (SICPL, rated 'CARE A', 'CARE A1'). Dhruv Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Reaffirmed Fluentgrid Ltd ST Bk Fac - BG CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed J.G Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Mukesh Ranjan Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Assigned N.J. Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 8.8 Revised from CARE A4 Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Assigned Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20.3 Revised from CARE A2+ Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 471 Reaffirmed Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1776 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abani Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Anrak Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 29950 Reaffirmed Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bajwa Gram Udyog Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE D 111.2 Revised from CARE B Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ 386.6 Revised from CARE A *Term Loan 1 of Rs.38.66 crore backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipts from Hoshangabad-Pipariya-Panchmarhi (H-P-P) BOT road project. Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A+ 1127.7 Revised from CARE A #Term Loan 2 of Rs.112.77 crore backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipts from Pune-Ahmednagar (P-A) BOT road project. Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac$ CARE A+ 650 Revised from CARE A $Proposed Term Loan 3 of Rs.65 crore backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipts from Ferojpur-Jalalbad-Fazilka (F-J-F) BOT road project. Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 890 Revised from CARE A- Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 1460 Revised from A1+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 442.6 Revised from CARE A- Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 531 Revised from CARE A- Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CAREA1 150 Reaffirmed Chettinad International Coal Terminal Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chettinad International Coal Terminal Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 60@ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd @Backed by corporate guarantee from South India Corpn Private Limited (SICPL, rated 'CARE A', 'CARE A1'). Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CAREA1 4275 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE D 96.8 Revised from CARE B Delight Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Delight Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dhruv Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120.5 Revised from CARE BB Divya Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 793.4 Revised from CARE A- Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 76.4 Revised from A1+ CARE A- /CARE A2+ Eefco Metals And Powders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Enn Enn Corp Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Fluentgrid Ltd LT Bk Fac - Bk - - Withdrawn Overdraft Fluentgrid Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB 140 Revised from CARE BB Fluentgrid Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 100 Assigned Gennext Abasan Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Girnar Packaging Bk Fac - - Suspended Global Agro Corp Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 289.6 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal And Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2249 Reaffirmed Hindustan Laboratories LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Ild Millennium Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.G Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335.5 Reaffirmed J.V. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.1 Reaffirmed Jay Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended K. C. (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kgps Mechanical Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kisan Agro Product Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Seawoods Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A 500 Assigned Light Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs # ProvCARE BBB 22.1 Assigned #Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lord Buddha Shiksha Pratishthan Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahesh Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Assigned Maheswari Fertilizers Bk Fac - - Suspended Maruti Nutritious Food Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Mukesh Ranjan Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned N.J. Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 225 Reaffirmed A4 N.R.Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Nabha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Navsari Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Nidhaan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Om Shri Sai Krupa Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Oswal Spinning And Weaving Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 186 Revised from CARE C Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Phulchand Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Quadros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.8 Reaffirmed R. Gangaiah & Co. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ram Developers Bk Fac - - Suspended Ramakrishna Electronics Karnataka LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Division Rohini Micronutrients Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.7 Reaffirmed Sanwariya Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.3 Assigned Serman (India) Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed Serman (India) Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Shanti Realty Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn South India Corpn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1300 Reaffirmed South India Corpn Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CAREA1 1479 Reaffirmed Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 305 Revised from CARE A- Sukhbir Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Suncity Hi-Tech Infrastructure Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Sunder Ispat Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tarendra Infrastructure Chennai Pvt LtNCD CARE B 1000 Revised from CARE BB V C Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3210.6 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 7909 Reaffirmed A3+ Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3377.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Vraj And Vaj Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Xpro It Innovations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 