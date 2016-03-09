Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 % Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 2000 % (Standalone) Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Apollo Logisolutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Avr Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 58 Reaffirmed Coral Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13 Revised from CARE A4 Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE A4 Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Glassco Laboratory Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 31710 Revised from CARE A3 Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2300 Reaffirmed Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Priority Gold Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A3+* 1300 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Priority Jewels Pvt. Ltd. Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.8 Reaffirmed Pushp Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Powergen Transformers Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineers & Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Vids Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 129 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Bank Proposed Basel III CARE AA 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: - The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. - The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. - The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with the conventional subordinated debt instruments. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 8000 % Debenture -1 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NonConvertible CARE A+ 12000 % Debenture-2 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 26000 % Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD-3 CARE A+ 3650 % Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 27.6 Reaffirmed Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A465 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alankit Assignments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Alankit Life Care Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Apollo Fiege Integrated Logistics Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1249.3 Reaffirmed Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Instruments - CARE BBB 1000 Assigned Proposed NCD Aspet Technoplast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Avr Valves Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 26.2 Reaffirmed Avr Valves Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A432.5 Reaffirmed Bhagya Ornaments Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhrunda Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chhattisgarh Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 470 Revised from CARE B+ Consolidated Coin Company Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Consolidated Coin Company Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2480 Assigned A3 Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 336.5 Reaffirmed Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Revised from CARE BB F. A. Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 851.2 Reaffirmed Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsBk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Greenwood Poultries Bk Fac - - Suspended Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50271.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 18000 Assigned A3+ Hiranandani Realtors Pvt Ltd Withdrawn - - Suspended Jjco Press Metal Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended K R Patel & Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 156.3 Reaffirmed Kamineni Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 182.8 Revised from CARE BB Kamineni Steel And Power India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 17779.1 Revised from CARE BB- Keshav Forex & Travels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Kisan Proteins Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A495 Reaffirmed Kripton Ceramic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Ksk Energy Ventures Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 5000 Reaffirmed A3 L&T Deccan Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10809.2 Reaffirmed Madan Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahadevia Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Maktel Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mittal Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.1 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Printers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended P.H. Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Perfect Turners LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.9 Reaffirmed Perfect Turners LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A480 Reaffirmed Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pnp Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA 1600 Reaffirmed ^backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd (SPCPL, rated 'CARE AA+') for maintaining revolving Debt service reserve account (DSRA) for an amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter during the tenure of the facility. Pnp Maritime Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BBB+ 860 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1100 Reaffirmed A3+ Proventus Ager India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Pushp Forging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.2 Reaffirmed Pushp Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 36.1 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham And Sons Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajasthan Powergen Transformers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3 S.N Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 124.3 Reaffirmed Sathya Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB Shivalik Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Issuer Rating CARE BBB- - Assigned Ltd Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Laxmi Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 81.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 35 Reaffirmed A4 Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.4 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineers & Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 24621.1 Reaffirmed Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 86378.9 Reaffirmed Stage Door LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Step By Step Shiksha Samiti Bk Fac - - Suspended Talbros Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 108 Assigned Talbros Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned /CARE A2 Tanish Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended Tcg Hamilton India Ltd Proposed PS issue CARE BB 400 Withdrawn Techfab (India) Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 195 Reaffirmed A3 United Projects Bk Fac - - Suspended Utkarsh Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A- 350 Assigned Vids Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9 Revised from CARE B+ Vinko Auto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39.9 Assigned Yantra Esolar India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 248.5 Revised from CARE BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.