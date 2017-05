Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Animesh Ispat Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Assigned Chelsea Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A3 444 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 31.80 CR) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from 78.00 CR) Galaxy Constructions And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gurunank Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.2.25 crore] Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12 Reaffirmed Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.1 Reaffirmed Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Nirman Engineers And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned R.K.I. Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Resins & Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Rika Global Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)* 100 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore) * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by promoters Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. Weizmann Forex Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ 615.8 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Youth Welfare Association ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations Bk Fac - - Suspended Agarmin Coal Washery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Animesh Ispat Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Awa Power Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ballavpur Paper Manufacturing Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Binny Ltd Issuer Rating CARE B(Is) - Reaffirmed Chelsea Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from 8.10 CR) Cherry Gold Marble Pvt Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.1 Assigned D E C Infrastructure & Projects(India)ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd D E C Infrastructure & Projects(India)LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 70 CR) D E C Infrastructure & Projects(India)LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd /CARE A3+ (reduced from 170 CR) Darpan Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT InstrumentsNCD CARE AA+(SO) 1000 Assigned Divya Agro Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96 Revised from CARE B+ Effiel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 8452.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 729.86 CR) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 3870 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 322.00 CR) Emtici Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 416 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.18 crore) Enexio Power Cooling Solutions India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 26 Assigned Pvt Ltd Enexio Power Cooling Solutions India LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 700 Assigned Pvt Ltd /CARE A2+ Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30489.3 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20000 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed (aggregate) Galaxy Constructions And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE D 280 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Gina Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gurunank Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs3.75 crore] H. K. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.89 CR) Hercules Automobiles International PvtBk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Hombale Infrastructure Projects Llp Bk Fac - - Suspended Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 28330 Revised from CARE BB+ Itzcash Card Ltd Bk Fac (Fund Based CARE BB / 15* Revised from / Non-Fund Based) CARE A4+ CARE BB- *Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs.5 crore which is sub-limit to Over Draft facility of Rs.15 crore J.K. Bhansali & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 402 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 38 CR] Jaypee Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4500 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 325 CR) Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Labdhi Cotton Agro Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Lovely International Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhav Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 185.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.19.66 crore) Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.5 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.18.14 crore] Madhur Knit Crafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 753.8 Assigned Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 0.49 cr) Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 100 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B / Reaffirmed Mass Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mayfair Fabrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Metro Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.2 Assigned Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 77 Reaffirmed Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Revised from CARE B+ Nirman Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned O.P. Builders And Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Paluri Narayana Murty Bk Fac - - Suspended Prathamesh Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 134 Assigned R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 990 Assigned CARE A3 R G Buildwell Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 330 Assigned R.K.I. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Raiganj Dalkhola Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3216.3 Reaffirmed Resins & Allied Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5 Reaffirmed Rika Global Impex Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2100 Reaffirmed (FB/Non-fundbased) /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.235 crore) Saffron Met Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Satguru Foundations Bk Fac - - Suspended Satia Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sheth And Popat Enterprises Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Ram Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 121.3 Revised from CARE BB+ [Reduced from Rs.14.91 crore] Siddhivinayak Timber Trading Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Sigma One Kundan Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.5 Assigned Signode India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Signode India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA / 1600 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (enhanced from 76 CR) Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 75 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Sony Aircon LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Supreme Cot Spin Mills (India) Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Surya Offset & Security Printers Bk Fac - - Suspended Suryajit Publications Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Ktm Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 181.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.80 CR) Universal Tube Accessories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 134.9 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) [Reduced from Rs.16.63 crore] Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)* 1520 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 158.00 crore) * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by promoters Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. Vinar Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vishaal Natural Food Products India Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 224 Reaffirmed Weizmann Forex Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 1955 Reaffirmed Working Capital Wrinkle Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Youth Welfare Association LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.