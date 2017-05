Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP issue - - Withdrawn Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB - CARE A4 139.8 Assigned LC/BG Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Fibres ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 Cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Boxco Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 35.00 crore) Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Cuparam Bagrodia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.15.57 crore] Friends Timber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 162.5 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Outstanding Greenlam Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2550 Reaffirmed Gripwell Tool Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 Hema Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 525 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.38.00 crore) Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Kanupat Himghar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.9 Assigned Mauria Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2150 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Petryc International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Real Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.6 Assigned Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 119 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.24.40 crore] Sar Clothing India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bking Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Sintex-BAPL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Som Autotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.06 Cr) Star Agriwarehousing & Collateral ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed Management Ltd Vizag Hospital And Cancer Research ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.1 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Writers And Publishers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Working CARE A3 850 Reaffirmed Capital Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB - PCFC CARE BB 83.2 Assigned Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-TL-LT CARE BB 1.5 Assigned Al-Sami Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Revised from CARE B+ Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.8 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs.7.78 Cr) Anupam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.33 Cr) Anupam Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 49.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Arihant Fibres LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80.6 Revised from CARE B+ Arshiya Industrial And Distribution LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE D 4132.6 Reaffirmed Hub Ltd * Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Arshiya Limited (AL, rated CARE D ). Arshiya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14650 Reaffirmed Arshiya Northern FTWZ Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE D 2588.5 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Arshiya Limited (AL, rated CARE D). Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 3606.4 Reaffirmed Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 250 Reaffirmed Bajwa Gram Udyog Samiti Bk Fac - - Suspended Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 63.4 Revised from CARE BB- [reduced from 6.94 Cr] Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 55 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.97 Cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 60 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Birma Industrial And Business Bk Fac - - Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd Boxco Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 863.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.43.13 crore) CFC Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-II CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ / 19000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Colorplus Fashions Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 450 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Cuparam Bagrodia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 865.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.87 Cr) Dashmesh Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Designco. Bk Fac - - Suspended Equitas Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.500 crore] Era Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 4922 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 161.9 Reaffirmed Essar Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 220.3 Assigned Farmers Fortune (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 375 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Farmers Fortune (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 4125 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Friends Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14504.5 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Outstanding Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Outstanding umbrella rating) Greenlam Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2305 Reaffirmed Greenlam Industries Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 300 Assigned CARE A1 Gripwell Tool Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.4 Revised from CARE BB- GVK Projects And Technical Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- GVK Projects And Technical Services LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 3300 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2613.9 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.214.83 crore) ITNL Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB- 1254.3 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Jagdamba Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bking Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Jajoo Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 1.60 Cr] Jajoo Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 96 Reaffirmed A4 [Enhanced from 9.50 Cr] Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 [Enhanced from 7.50 Cr] Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB issue-I CARE AA 946.5 Reaffirmed Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB issue-II CARE AA 3654.7 Reaffirmed Kanupat Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.9 Assigned Mauria Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 Cr) Meenakshi Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1590.8 Assigned Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1786.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 188.28 Cr) Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 190 Reaffirmed A3+ Nile Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Odyssa Home And Commercials Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Padmavati Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4169.1 Reaffirmed Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 350 Reaffirmed Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 57 Revised from CARE B [Enhanced from Rs.5.24 crore] Parenteral Surgicals Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 [Reduced from Rs.2.75 crore] Petryc International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.4 Reaffirmed Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Reaffirmed Pradeep Mining And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd R. S. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 340 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 330 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.34.50 crore) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Real Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 677.5 Assigned Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 982.8 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.85.78 crore] Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned S.P. Iron Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai Sumukha Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanko Gosei JRG Automotive India Pvt. Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd. Sanko Sekisui JRG Tooling India Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Sanwariya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19.6 Assigned Sanwariya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Assigned A4 Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3090.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 286.58 Cr) Shreeji Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.4 Assigned Shreeji Agro LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 35 Assigned A4 Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac - - Suspended Sintex-BAPL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1862.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.174.65 crore) Som Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 317.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29.52 Cr) Star Agriinfrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 365 Reaffirmed Star Agriinfrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 135 Assigned A2 Star Agriwarehousing & Collateral LT Bk Fac CARE A 175 Reaffirmed Management Ltd Star Agriwarehousing & Collateral LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A / 800 Reaffirmed Management Ltd CARE A1 The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4310 Reaffirmed Thiruvananthpuram Road Development Co.LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 914.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.113.01 crore) Vijaykant Dairy And Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 285 Assigned Viraj Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 364 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41.75 Cr) Vizag Hospital And Cancer Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 149.9 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 