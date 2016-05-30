May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.8 Assigned Devyani Food Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) K.K.R. Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed S. N. Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belij Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 217.4 Reaffirmed Calypso Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Chemsol Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3667.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 301.82 CR) Devyani Food Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 450 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Enersan Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 525.1 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 36.15 CR] Gm Infinite Dwellings India Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1143 Assigned Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. NCD CARE BB (SO) 3500 Assigned K.K.R. Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Karthika Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Medplus Health Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 430 Reaffirmed S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE BB- (SO) 17.8 Assigned S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE BBB (SO) 234.6 Assigned S. N. Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss CARE A- (SO) 210.3 Assigned Facility (SL) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 5007.9 Assigned Shyam Polyspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1985.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)