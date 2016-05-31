May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 48.4 Assigned Floorex Tiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Quick Foods Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 587.9 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130.4 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 600 Assigned Floorex Tiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB 222.7 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 210 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 10500 Assigned Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co.LtdLT NCD (NCD) issue CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131 Assigned Quick Foods Company LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 80 Assigned CARE A4 Quick Foods Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.9 Assigned Saastha Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 1200 Assigned Proposed TL Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 174.4 Assigned Sri Balaji Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Assigned Smart Value Homes (Peenya Project) LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)