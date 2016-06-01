Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 48.4 Assigned Floorex Tiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 255 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1500 Assigned Housing And Urban Development ST CP/Debt Issue CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1000 Assigned Modern Insecticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Quick Foods Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shinie Impex (Sip ST Bk Fac ARE A4 30 Assigned Smart Value Homes (Peenya Project) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A4 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 587.9 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130.4 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE BBB-/A3 600 Assigned Floorex Tiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB 222.7 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 210 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd LT/ ST Bk FacilitieCARE A/CARE A1 10500 Assigned Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co. LtLT NCD (NCD) issue CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Assigned Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds CARE AAA 100000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Industrial Perforation (India) Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Jai Ambey Wire Ex-Im Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Assigned Maris Power Supply Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac*Provisional 289.4 Assigned CARE BBB- *The above rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the company meets the following conditions to the satisfaction of CARE: I. Creation of Escrow account with the lending bank for routing of all the receivables. II. Creation of DSRA (Debt Service Reserve Account) amounting to 6 months of principal and interest repayment or maintaining prepayment amounting to 6 months of principal during the tenure of loans. III. Undertaking to the lenders, from the company and the debenture holders for redemption of debentures only after the tenor of the rated term loan. Modern Insecticides Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Reaffirmed^ A4 ^Rating suspension revoked Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131 Assigned Paradigm Business Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 351.3 Assigned Quick Foods Company LT/ ST Bk FacilitieARE BB-/CARE A480 Assigned Quick Foods Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.9 Assigned S.E. Investments Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Saastha Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 1200 Assigned Proposed TL Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 174.4 Assigned Shinie Impex (Sip LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Assigned Shweta Breeding Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Sri Balaji Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Standard Frozen Foods Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Assigned Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 576.9 Assigned Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1086.4 Assigned Ujaas Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 413.6 Assigned A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)