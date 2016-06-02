Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ % 525 Bharat Urban Infra Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned GNA Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 155 Revised from CARE A2 [Enhanced from 0.45 Cr] Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 710 Assigned Krupalu Rice Industries Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd WOW Chennai Assigned 5 -Star Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Oxygen Phase I&II Chennai Assigned 5 -Star LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ % 540 Amul Feed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 104 Assigned Anand Swaroop Arya Saraswati Vidhya LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Mandir Senior Secondary School Balwas Realty & Infrastructure Pvt LtdBk facility - - Withdrawn Bharat Urban Infra Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.5 Assigned Clean Solar Power (Hiriyur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 547.5 Assigned Clean Solar Power (Hiriyur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE BBB+ 20 Assigned Overdraft) Five-Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 50 Cr] GNA Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1633.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ [Enhanced from 13 Cr] Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 390 Assigned Krupalu Rice Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.2 Assigned Kunal Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 763.3 Assigned Pentagon Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 180 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Assigned Taurus Liquid Fund Open-Ended Liquid CARE AA- MFS - Revised from Scheme CARE AAA MFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)