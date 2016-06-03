Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agh Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 21.6 Assigned Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agh Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 107.3 Assigned Dhruv Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Dmi Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 250 Assigned * The rating is backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by parent company ie. DMI Finance Private Limited. Happy Home Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3852 Revised from CARE BB Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.10.0 CR] Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 100 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (enhanced from 1.0 CR) Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 763 Revised from CARE BB+ Shiv Shakti Modern Flour Mills Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Assigned Yogi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)