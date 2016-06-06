Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manokamana Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd) Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Assigned [Enhanced from Rs.5 crore] T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Likhita Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 107 Assigned Maharaja Texo Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Manokamana Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd) R. D. Forge (A Unit Of R. D. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 100 Reaffirmed Chemicals Pvt Ltd) CARE A4 (enhanced from 8 Cr) Ravi Teja Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 48.2 Assigned Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-Non-Convertible CARE BBB 250 Assigned Redeemable PS (Proposed) Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCDs CARE BBB+ 700 Assigned (Proposed)* *Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 70 for Instrument of USD 10 million Satin Creditcare Pvt Ltd LT-NCDs CARE BBB+ 340 Assigned (Proposed)** ** Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 68 for Instrument of USD 5 million Sia Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Assigned T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 935.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)