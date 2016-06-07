Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gopish Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Lord Venkateswara Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Final Rating S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7000 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gopish Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Gopish Pharma Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 5 Assigned IFCI Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA (SO) 5750 Final Rating Lord Venkateswara Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.4 Assigned Northstar Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 217.2 Assigned Orchid Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 120 Assigned A4 Shri Jineshwar Buildcom Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Siddharth Oils LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 44000 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd CARE A- West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE BBB+ 2500 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE A- (Series I - Tranche I) West Bengal State Electricity LT CARE BBB+ 2500 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A- Bonds (Series I - Tranche II) West Bengal State Electricity LT Secured CARE BBB+ 5000 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE A- (Series II) West Bengal State Electricity Proposed LT CARE BBB+ 10000 Revised from Distribution Co. Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE A- Bonds (Series III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)