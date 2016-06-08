Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-FB - CARE A2 3000 Assigned STBG/LC Garden Silk Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE D 5320 Revised from Non-fund based CARE A4 working capital limits Mohan Mercantile India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 3 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6,000 crore) Savemax Wholesaleclub Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 701.2 Assigned Truba Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed U And T Tractor Spares Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 43.5 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA(FD) 85000 Reaffirmed Programme (enhanced from Rs. 6000 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT- CC CARE A- 250 Assigned Firestar Diamond Bvba Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Firestar Diamond Fze Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Firestar Diamond Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Firestar International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 10638.2 Revised from CARE B Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE D 2987.1 Revised from based working CARE B capital limits Garden Silk Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE D 4167.9 Assigned Non-fund based Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB-(SO) 5343.75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 385.38 CR) @backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V./SBLCs Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB-(SO) 1156.25 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.63 CR) #proposed to be backed by the corporate guarantee from Home Credit B. V. Mohan Mercantile India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 50 Assigned Mohan Mercantile India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 97 Assigned /CARE A3+(SO) Mother Lam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.8 Assigned Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCD/ CARE AAA 60000 Assigned Bonds issue Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Subordinated Debt/LT Tier-II Bonds Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB+ 580 Assigned Subordinated Bk Loan Savemax Wholesaleclub Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1321.1 Assigned Sri Guru Granth Sahib World UniversityLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned U And T Tractor Spares Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15.4 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 648.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)