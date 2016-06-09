Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Suspension revoked and rating Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 250 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Iris Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 710 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6000 Revised from CARE A2+; Removed from credit watch Kesoram Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1 4000 Assigned *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company L.T.Karle & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 440 Reaffirmed Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Assigned Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Videocon Industries Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20000 Revised from CARE A1 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vatika Ltd Medium-term CARE BB (FD) 500 Reaffirmed Instrument (Fixed Deposits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrow Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Ario Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 280 Revised from CARE BB/ CARE A4 Balaji International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36 Suspension revoked and rating Revised from CARE B Cebon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE B+/ 410 Suspension Fac CARE A4 revoked and rating Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Dev Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE B Gwalior Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 375 Revised from CARE BB- Iris Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 142.5 Assigned Iskrupa Mall Management Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 1860 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 540 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 13000 Revised from CARE A-/CARE A2+ Revised from CARE A- /CARE A2+ Kesoram Industries Ltd Optionally CARE BBB+(RPS) 900 Reaffirmed Convertible and removed Redeemable PS from credit watch Kesoram Industries Ltd TL withdrawn Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 73.3 Revised from CARE B Mangala Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 67 Assigned Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.4 Reaffirmed Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 220 Reaffirmed A4+ Samraddhi Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.1 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Supreme Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Vatika Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4490 Reaffirmed Vatika One India Next Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB (SO) @ 1000 Reaffirmed @ The NCDs are backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from Vatika Ltd (rated CARE BB and CARE BB (FD)) Videocon Industries Ltd LT Non-fund based CARE BB - Revised from Bk Fac CARE A Videocon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 227773.9Revised from CARE A Videocon Industries Ltd Long / ST Nonfund CARE BB+ /CARE 11900 Revised from based Bk Fac A4+ CARE A / CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.