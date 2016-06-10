Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Century Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 540 Revised from CARE A3 and suspended Dhiman Iron And Steel Industries Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Jain Shawls ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Kail Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A4+ (SO) 2750 Suspended capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST- Bk Fac Working CARE A4+ (SO) 1100 Revised from capital^ CARE A1 (SO) and Suspended ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 27.7 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing Programme (FY17) Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Assigned Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Sky Appliances Ltd ST- Bk FacNon Fund CARE A4+ 1100 Suspended Based - LC/BG Stemkor International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250^ Assigned ^backed by 100% Fixed Deposit lien marked to bank Techno Electronics Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A4+(SO) 1670 Suspended capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known ST- Bk Fac Working CARE A4+ 1600 Revised from As Next Retail India Ltd) capital CARE A3 and suspended Videocon D2H Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4+ (SO) 850 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) and Suspended @ Term loans amounting to Rs.820 crore (outstanding as on July 1, 2015) and working capital facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alvas Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AAA 40000 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 10000 Assigned subordinated debt Bajaj Finance Ltd Issuer Rating* CARE AAA(Is) - Assigned *The rating is subject to the company maintaining overall gearing not exceeding 7x Century Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1250 Revised from CARE BBB and suspended Dhiman Iron And Steel Industries Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 919.4 Assigned Ltd. HI Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Ishwar Ginning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Jain Shawls LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Kail Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE BB+ (SO) 541.8 Suspended Kail Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+ (SO) 2750 Suspended capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL KF Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A - (SO) 210.4 Assigned KF Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BBB + 4.7 Assigned Lotus Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Magic Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE BB+(SO) 1000 Revised from capital^ CARE A (SO) and suspended ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Nikkamal Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating Suspension Revoked Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45.5 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A3+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE AAA/CARE 220000 Reaffirmed Market Borrowing A1+ Programme (FY17) Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 912 Reaffirmed R. R. And Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57 Assigned Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+ 2750 Suspended capital Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk FacTL# CARE BB+(SO) 299.9 Suspended #Term loan facilities of Rs.29.99crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk FacTL# CARE BB+(SO) 241.9 Suspended #Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group companies Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+(SO) 2980 Suspended capital^ ^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by VIL Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known LT- Bk Fac Working CARE BB+ 3687.5 Revised from As Next Retail India Ltd) capital CARE BBB and suspended Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE BB+ (SO) 377.3 Revised from As Next Retail India Ltd) CARE A (SO) and suspended # Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac - 17608.3 Suspended Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 8200 Revised from CARE A (SO) and suspended @ Term loans amounting to Rs.820 crore (outstanding as on July 1, 2015) and working capital facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited. Welspun Captive Powe\ Generation Ltd NCDs* CARE AA- (SO) 2200 Confirmed from Provisional to Final * backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee to be provided by Welspun India Ltd (WIL; rated CARE AA-/A1+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)