Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Century Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 540 Revised from
CARE A3 and
suspended
Dhiman Iron And Steel Industries Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned
Hi Technocrats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned
Jain Shawls ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Kail Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A4+ (SO) 2750 Suspended
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST- Bk Fac Working CARE A4+ (SO) 1100 Revised from
capital^ CARE A1 (SO)
and Suspended
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 27.7 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed
Market Borrowing
Programme (FY17)
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Assigned
Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed
Sky Appliances Ltd ST- Bk FacNon Fund CARE A4+ 1100 Suspended
Based - LC/BG
Stemkor International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 250^ Assigned
^backed by 100% Fixed Deposit lien marked to bank
Techno Electronics Ltd ST- Bk FacWorking CARE A4+(SO) 1670 Suspended
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known ST- Bk Fac Working CARE A4+ 1600 Revised from
As Next Retail India Ltd) capital CARE A3 and
suspended
Videocon D2H Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4+ (SO) 850 Revised from
CARE A1 (SO)
and Suspended
@ Term loans amounting to Rs.820 crore (outstanding as on July 1, 2015) and working capital
facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alvas Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AAA 40000 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed CARE AAA 10000 Assigned
subordinated debt
Bajaj Finance Ltd Issuer Rating* CARE AAA(Is) - Assigned
*The rating is subject to the company maintaining overall gearing not exceeding 7x
Century Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1250 Revised from
CARE BBB and
suspended
Dhiman Iron And Steel Industries Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB (SO) 919.4 Assigned
Ltd.
HI Technocrats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned
Ishwar Ginning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned
Jain Shawls LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned
Kail Ltd LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE BB+ (SO) 541.8 Suspended
Kail Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+ (SO) 2750 Suspended
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
KF Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A - (SO) 210.4 Assigned
KF Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BBB + 4.7 Assigned
Lotus Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
Magic Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT- Bk Fac Working CARE BB+(SO) 1000 Revised from
capital^ CARE A (SO)
and suspended
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
Nikkamal Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed^
^Rating Suspension Revoked
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45.5 Reaffirmed
Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Reaffirmed
A3+
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing - CARE AAA/CARE 220000 Reaffirmed
Market Borrowing A1+
Programme (FY17)
Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned
Qutone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 912 Reaffirmed
R. R. And Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57 Assigned
Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+ 2750 Suspended
capital
Sky Appliances Ltd LT- Bk FacTL# CARE BB+(SO) 299.9 Suspended
#Term loan facilities of Rs.29.99crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and
other group companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations
Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk FacTL# CARE BB+(SO) 241.9 Suspended
#Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Ltd.(VIL) and other group
companies
Techno Electronics Ltd LT- Bk FacWorking CARE BB+(SO) 2980 Suspended
capital^
^All working capital facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee by VIL
Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known LT- Bk Fac Working CARE BB+ 3687.5 Revised from
As Next Retail India Ltd) capital CARE BBB and
suspended
Techno Kart India Ltd (Formerly Known LT- Bk Fac TL# CARE BB+ (SO) 377.3 Revised from
As Next Retail India Ltd) CARE A (SO)
and suspended
# Term loan facilities are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and other group
companies to meet shortfall in debt obligations
Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac - 17608.3 Suspended
Videocon D2H Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+(SO) 8200 Revised from
CARE A (SO)
and suspended
@ Term loans amounting to Rs.820 crore (outstanding as on July 1, 2015) and working capital
facilities aggregating Rs.85 crore are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee extended by Videocon Industries Limited.
Welspun Captive Powe\ Generation Ltd NCDs* CARE AA- (SO) 2200 Confirmed
from
Provisional to
Final
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee to be provided by Welspun India
Ltd (WIL; rated CARE AA-/A1+)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)