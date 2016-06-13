Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamunda Nandikeshwar Mining ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 2700 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac^ Provisonal 3500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (SO) ^ The provisional rating is based on proposed letter of comfort to be issued by JSW Steel Limited towards short term bank facilities of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited. Final rating on these facilities would be assigned on submission of underlying executed documents and verification of the same to the satisfaction of CARE Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 2630 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Mandhana Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 875 Revised from CARE A1 Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6180 Assigned Park Hospitals ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Assigned Teesta Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 213.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chamunda Nandikeshwar Mining LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned CSJ Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB-(SO@) 9750 Placed on (TL)-Lease Rental Credit Watch Discounting (LRD) @based on escrow of rent receivables and other terms of the sanction Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed Bk Fac Provisional 10000 Assigned CARE AA (SO) Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed NCDs ProvCARE AA 5000 Assigned (SO) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA (SO)* 1000 Assigned Ltd. *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD CARE AA-(SO)** 300 Outstanding Ltd. ** All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO)** 1800 Outstanding Ltd. ** All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyPrincipal CARE PP-MLD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd. Protected Market (SO)* Linked Debentures (PP-MLD) *The above rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyNCD Provisional 3700 Outstanding Ltd. CARE AA- (SO)** ** All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction CompanyLT Bk Fac Provisional 2200 Outstanding Ltd. CARE AA- (SO)** ** All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. (EFSL) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCDs CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 11075 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE A+ 1300 Revised from (SO)/A1+ CARE AA- (SO) @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+ (SO) 10770 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel (Salav) Limited (JSSL) Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8796.3 Revised from CARE A Mandhana Industries Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 770 Revised from CARE A Opg Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13019.2 Assigned Park Hospitals LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Assigned Rajrani Cold Storage And Ice Plant PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 137.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Tolaram Surendra Kumar Kundalia LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Tree House Education & Accessories LtdLT FBL CARE BBB 1028 Revised from CARE A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.