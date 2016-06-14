Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 415 Revised from
CARE A3
Ai Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 598.4 Revised from
CARE A3
Hdfc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 206289.9Reaffirmed
(enhanced from11,375 CR)
Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Ai Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1063.2 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Cks Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335 Assigned
Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned
Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 138633.5Reaffirmed
(enhanced from12,437 CR)
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BBB- 150 Assigned
Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 680 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 610 Reaffirmed
Meena Jewels Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Reaffirmed
Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.1 Revised from
CARE BB
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned
Western Mp Infrastructure & Toll RoadsLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
