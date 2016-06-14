Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 415 Revised from CARE A3 Ai Champdany Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 598.4 Revised from CARE A3 Hdfc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 206289.9Reaffirmed (enhanced from11,375 CR) Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195 Revised from CARE BBB- Ai Champdany Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1063.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Cks Medicare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335 Assigned Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Fepl Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Hdfc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 138633.5Reaffirmed (enhanced from12,437 CR) Kogta Financial (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Kogta Financial (India) Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Meena Jewellers & Diamond Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 680 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Extension Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 610 Reaffirmed Meena Jewels Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Reaffirmed Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75.1 Revised from CARE BB Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Western Mp Infrastructure & Toll RoadsLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6250 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)