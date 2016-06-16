Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indona Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 145 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 11.50 CR] National Electrical Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Corporation Skv Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned The Waterbase Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 329.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 600 Assigned (Proposed) Impresario Entertainment And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.9 Assigned Hospitality Pvt Ltd Indona Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.69 CR) Indona Industries LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B / 45 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Marsons Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed National Electrical Equipments LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 25 Assigned Corporation CARE A4 New World Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1200 Assigned Precision Autocastings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Skv Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Surya Plastics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned The Waterbase Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)