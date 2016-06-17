Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 308 Reaffirmed
Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned
Hi-Power Electrical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 20 Assigned
HNG Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Revised from
CARE A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 502.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.45.75 crore)
Divine Chem Food LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.5 Assigned
Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned
Gufic Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 250 Assigned
Hi-Power Electrical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 75 Assigned
Hi-Power Electrical Industries LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 345 Assigned
/CARE A2(SO)
HNG Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2835.4 Revised from
CARE A-
(reduced from 351.05 Cr)
HNG Float Glass Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 750 Revised from
CARE A2+ CARE A- /
CARE A2
Kogta Financial (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 10 Cr)
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37947.1 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 6931.4 Revised from
CARE A4+ CARE BBB+/
CARE A2
Shiv Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Suspension
CARE A4 revoked and
ratings
reaffirmed
Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from
CARE BB- /
CARE A4
Topdom Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Win Star Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 108.7 Reaffirmed
[Reduced from 11.80 Cr]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.