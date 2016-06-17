Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azam Rubber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 308 Reaffirmed Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned Hi-Power Electrical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 20 Assigned HNG Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azam Rubber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 502.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45.75 crore) Divine Chem Food LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.5 Assigned Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Gufic Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Hi-Power Electrical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 75 Assigned Hi-Power Electrical Industries LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 345 Assigned /CARE A2(SO) HNG Float Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2835.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 351.05 Cr) HNG Float Glass Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 750 Revised from CARE A2+ CARE A- / CARE A2 Kogta Financial (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 Cr) Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37947.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 6931.4 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A2 Shiv Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 70 Suspension CARE A4 revoked and ratings reaffirmed Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB- / CARE A4 Topdom Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Win Star Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 108.7 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 11.80 Cr] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.