Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavna Autowheels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Gupta Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 296 Assigned Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 147.5 Assigned Shree Amba Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3 27.5 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 91.8 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone NCD CARE AA+ 7500 Assigned Ltd Aurangabad Jalna Tollway Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Bhavna Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Bhavna Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Bhavna Gems Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt Ltd.LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 416.7 Revised from CARE B Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ 11850 Revised from CARE A Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Bk Fac - Non Fund CARE A+ 500 Revised from Based - LT CARE A Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd NCDs # CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE A #Amount outstanding as on June 15, 2016 is Rs.350 crores Kalanikethan Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 662.6 Reaffirmed Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd -Open-Ended Debt CARE AAAmfs Assigned Lic Mf Income Plus Fund Scheme Ranchem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility* Provisional 500 Placed on CARE A (SO) / credit watch CARE A1 (SO) * based on the credit enhancement in the form of proposed unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by RHC Holding Private Limited for the aforesaid bank facility along with interests, charges and other costs etc payable to the Lender under the said facility agreement(s). Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A 250 Placed on credit watch Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A(SO) 5000 * Placed on credit watch * backed by the guarantee/security of first and exclusive pledge of unencumbered shares of Fortis Healthcare (India) Limited (FHL) and Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) to provide an aggregate collateral cover of two times the outstanding amount of the NCD (provided that the aggregate number of pledged FHL shares provide a collateral cover of at least 1.25 times and the aggregate number of pledged REL shares provide a collateral cover of at least 0.75 times) Shree Amba Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 334.9 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.