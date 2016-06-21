Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banglore Polycotters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55.6 Reaffirmed Jekin Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4770 Reaffirmed P. B. Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Shivam Autotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 330 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 9 Assigned Transcon Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 20 Assigned Kokila Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Small business CARE A- (SO) 230.6 Assigned Series A1 Ptc loan receivables Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd Small business CARE BBB (SO) 5.2 Assigned Series A2 Ptc loan receivables Banglore Polycotters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.7 Assigned Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd Subordinated NCD CARE BBB 321.6 Reaffirmed issue Clean Wind Power (Pratapgarh) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 611 Assigned Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO)* 1000 Placed on Credit Watch *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker provided by RHC Holding Private Limited Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)** 1666.7 Placed on Credit Watch **backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 424 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Jekin Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned Kokila Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE BB Ligare Aviation Ltd On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac% CARE A- (SO 944.4 Placed on Credit Watch %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 1000 Placed on Credit Watch *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC) Ligare Aviation Ltd On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac# CARE A (SO) 550 Placed on Credit Watch #backed by put option with banker provided by RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd On Credit Watch LT Bk Fac& CARE A- (SO) 333.3 Placed on Credit Watch &backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd P. B. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from CARE BB Parashar Coke Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65768.2 Reaffirmed Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non SLR Bonds -I @ CARE BBB(SO) 3316 Reaffirmed @ based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Punjab Reliance General Insurance Company LtdSubordinated Debt CARE AA 2300 Reaffirmed S V Creditline Pvt Ltd - Series A1 PtcMicrofinance Loan CARE A- (SO) 369.8 Assigned Receivables S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A2 Ptc Microfinance Loan CARE BBB (SO) 26.1 Assigned Receivables S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Series A3 Ptc Microfinance Loan CARE BB (SO 30.5 Assigned Receivables Shivam Autotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3100 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 138 Assigned Transcon Industries LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 90 Assigned Transcon Industries Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 360 Assigned /CARE A2 (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)