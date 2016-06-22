Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFBL) CARE A4 100 Assigned G.S. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tekno Print Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE D 2 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Tier - II Bonds- CARE BB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Series B (Basel III)-Tranche II Andhra Bank Tier II CARE BB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series C (Basel III) Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd On LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5432.7 Assigned Credit Watch Darshita Happy Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Dhanee International LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.5 Revised from CARE B+ Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 550 Assigned Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE C 150 Assigned Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE D 21.7 Assigned G.S. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Hariom Aquaculture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Prerna Strips LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.5 Assigned Sree Lakshmi Gayatri Hospitals Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1650 Assigned Sunglow Realmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 385.3 Assigned Tekno Print Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 Revised from CARE B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)