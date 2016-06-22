Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFBL) CARE A4 100 Assigned
G.S. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Tekno Print Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE D 2 Revised from
CARE A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Tier - II Bonds- CARE BB+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Series B (Basel
III)-Tranche II
Andhra Bank Tier II CARE BB+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds-Series C
(Basel III)
Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd On LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5432.7 Assigned
Credit Watch
Darshita Happy Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned
Dhanee International LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.5 Revised from
CARE B+
Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned
E-Homes Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 550 Assigned
Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE C 150 Assigned
Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE D 21.7 Assigned
G.S. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Hariom Aquaculture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned
Indo Count Industries Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn
Prerna Strips LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 106.5 Assigned
Sree Lakshmi Gayatri Hospitals Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1650 Assigned
Sunglow Realmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned
Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 385.3 Assigned
Tekno Print Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE D 48 Revised from
CARE B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
