Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Infinity Infratech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned
Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed
Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed
Umiya Cot Fibers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antique Extrusion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Infinity Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.1 Assigned
Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from
CARE BB
Mahamaya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Suspension
revoked and
rating
reaffirmed
(enhanced from 45 Cr)
Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Revised from
CARE BB
P. I. Patel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from
CARE BB
Pawan Enterprises LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 88 Assigned
CARE A4
Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 6907.1 Assigned
*based on credit enhancement in the form of sponsor undertaking given by Renew Power Ventures
Private Limited (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) for extending support to RAUPL as specified in the
transaction documents and the sanction letter
Swagattam Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20.5 Assigned
Swagattam Plastics LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 45 Assigned
CARE A4
Thermal Powertech Corporattion India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 91550 Suspension
Ltd revoked and
rating
revised from
CARE BBB
[Enhanced from Rs. 5,573 crore]
Umiya Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from
CARE BB
Yashomala Farming And Tourism Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Suspension
Revoked and
Rating Revised
from CARE BB
[Reduced from Rs.47 crore]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
