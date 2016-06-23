Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Infinity Infratech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed Umiya Cot Fibers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antique Extrusion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Infinity Infratech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.1 Assigned Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from CARE BB Mahamaya Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed (enhanced from 45 Cr) Navneet Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Revised from CARE BB P. I. Patel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Pawan Enterprises LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 88 Assigned CARE A4 Renew Akshay Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 6907.1 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of sponsor undertaking given by Renew Power Ventures Private Limited (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+) for extending support to RAUPL as specified in the transaction documents and the sanction letter Swagattam Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20.5 Assigned Swagattam Plastics LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 45 Assigned CARE A4 Thermal Powertech Corporattion India LT Bk Fac CARE A- 91550 Suspension Ltd revoked and rating revised from CARE BBB [Enhanced from Rs. 5,573 crore] Umiya Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Revised from CARE BB Yashomala Farming And Tourism Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Suspension Revoked and Rating Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from Rs.47 crore] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)