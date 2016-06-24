Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd ST Debt [NCD/ CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (CP)] Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 142.6 Assigned Rpv Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed [Enhance from Rs.5 crore] Ujaas Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkey Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48.2 Assigned Azure Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loans@ CARE BBB (SO) 314.5 Assigned @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Azure Power India Private Limited (APIPL, rated 'CARE BBB','CARE A3+'). Balaji Packplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.1 Assigned Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd NCD CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 45000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 938 Assigned Indsur Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280.6 Assigned Indsur Global Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Assigned /CARE A3 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA 10000 Assigned Compliant Tier II Bonds Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.65.00 crore] Saigon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1086.4 Reaffirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 850 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.41.36 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)