Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BP Equities Ltd CP issue @ CARE A1+ (SO) 350 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit Facility provided by IndusInd Bank Ltd. Chandak Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 550 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Borrowing CARE A1+ 80000 Assigned Programme (FY16) Jvl Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22890 Revised from CARE A3+ L&T Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed Modison Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 175 Reaffirmed Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1973@ Reaffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandak Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Drb Ravani Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2007.8 Reaffirmed Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowing CARE AAA 409850 Assigned Programme (FY16) Jvl Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3108.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Kaalendi Ventures Llp. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 183.5 Assigned L&T Fincorp Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA 2000 Outstanding L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Outstanding L&T Fincorp Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Outstanding L&T Fincorp Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 4000 Outstanding Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 400 Reaffirmed A2 Modison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Reaffirmed Nupur Finvest Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12000 Revised from (SO)/CARE A4+ CARE BBB (SO) (SO) / CARE A3+ (SO) Sri Scl Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 310 Revised from CARE D Sri Scl Infratech Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A42200 Revised from CARE D Veera Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Veera Associates LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 40 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)