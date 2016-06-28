Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forace Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Assigned Haldia Energy Ltd. CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1 1500 Assigned *HEL maintains that the aggregate outstanding under CP and cash credit shall be within the sanctioned fund based limit. Nakoda Group Of Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forace Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43 Assigned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Bond Issues CARE A+ (SO) 3108.4* REAffirmed @backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Gujarat. Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 100 Assigned (Proposed) Maxtar Bio-Genics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Nakoda Group Of Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.5 Assigned Pramukh Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 711.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 76.54 CR) Ruchira Papers Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 62.5 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.34 CR) Vidhya Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Vidhya Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 45 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)