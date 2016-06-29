Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Reaffirmed H. S. Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Namdhari Rice And General Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Prakash Steelage Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 700 Revised from (Non-fundbased) CARE A3+ Saurav Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 312.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Servotech India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Shrinet And Shandilya Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 416.3 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.70 Cr) Anamika Conductors Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 350 Suspension A4+ revoked and reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 158.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from Rs.16.39 crore) H. S. Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Assigned Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165.1 Assigned (Enhanced from 12.50 Cr) Namdhari Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B- 115 Assigned NHPC Ltd Proposed LT bonds CARE AAA 9000 Assigned (U Series) NHPC Ltd Long -term bonds CARE AAA 14749.2 Reaffirmed (T series) (reduced from 1475 Cr) NHPC Ltd LT bonds (Q series)CARE AAA 11605 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,266 Cr) NHPC Ltd LT bonds (O series)CARE AAA 1140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 171 Cr) NHPC Ltd TFBs CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd LT bonds (S Series)CARE AAA 9885 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1025 Cr) Prakash Steelage Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Saurav Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 412 Revised from CARE BBB Servotech India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Servotech India Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Shree Mangal Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 334.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.70 Cr) Shrinet And Shandilya Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed (Coimbatore) Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)