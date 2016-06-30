Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Highways Authority Of India CP (CP) * CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned *sub-limit of the Proposed Long-term Borrowing Programme for FY17 of Rs.55,000 crore rated CARE AAA Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 517.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.J. Grain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Bnp Paribas Capital Protection OrienteBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund- Series I & Ii Capital Protection Oriented Fund Series I Bnp Paribas Capital Protection OrienteBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund- Series I & Ii Capital Protection Oriented Fund Series II Foodworld Supermarkets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Revised from CARE BB- Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB- LT - CC CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB - Longterm CARE BBB+ 335 Assigned / ST BGs /CARE A2 Maheshwar Multitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.1 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Assigned (Proposed) Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 932.5 Assigned A2 Neelkanth Coal Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102 Assigned Reliance Big Entertainment Us LT Bk Fac & CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned & CARE confirms the rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities of Reliance Big Entertainment US Inc. following the receipt of executed version of key documents such as Facility Agreement, Deed of Hypothecation, Deed of Mortgage Hypothecation, Power of Attorney, Notice of charge to Onshore Account Bank, Notice of charge to RBE, Notice of charge to Reliance Capital, Notice of charge to RVAM, Option Agreement, Pledge Agreement, Pledge Power of Attorney, RCL Deed of Guarantee and Final Legal opinion provided by Talwar Thakur & Associates. Reliance Big Entertainment Us Proposed LT Bk Fac Provisional - Assigned % CARE AAA (SO) % the rating continues to be provisional and is subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 536.6 Reaffirmed The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1620 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)