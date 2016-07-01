Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2,500 cr Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10250 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.800 crore Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Suspension revoked enhanced from 7.50 CR Micron Pharmaceuticals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned Subizz Travel Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amreli Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 570 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO)* 44000 Reaffirmed (Series II) *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism. Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond Issue CARE AAA (SO)* 26000 Reaffirmed (Series III) *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India, supported by a structured payment mechanism. Family Credit Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 21000 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3250 Outstanding Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA+ 23000 Outstanding Programme Hetero Wind Power (Pennar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO)^ 1950 Assigned ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Limited (rated CARE AA- / CARE A1+). Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE A+ 1800 Assigned issue (Proposed) Kesoram Industries Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1645.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.75 crore Maxheal Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.8 Suspension revoked enhanced from 3.33 CR Micron Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.9 Assigned NCL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned NCL Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 50 Assigned Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 26384.7 Assigned Prominent Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ramalingeshwara Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Ratabhe Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 560 Assigned Revashankar Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned Subizz Travel Solution Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.4 Assigned Subizz Travel Solution Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 10.8 Assigned Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)