Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jimmy Mode International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76 Reaffirmed K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.7 Assigned Lucina Land Development Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Assigned @ backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) Lucina Land Development Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac*CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Assigned Provisional *proposed to be backed byunconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE AA-/ CARE A1+) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ally Pharma Options Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA- (SO) 3500 Assigned @ Provisional @ proposed to be backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, rated CARE AA- / CARE A1+) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 200 Assigned issue Provisional Jimmy Mode International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 0.90 Cr) K P N Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.6 Assigned Prefect Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115.3 Assigned Satyam Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.1 Suspension revoked and Rating Reaffirmed Shri Gargi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Revised from CARE B+ Sterling Gated Community Pvt Ltd LT Instruments - CARE B+ 600 Revised from NCD CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.