Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 205.3 Revised from CARE A4 Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd CP * CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 330 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clean Wind Power (Pratapgarh) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 611 Reaffirmed Clean Wind Power (Pratapgarh) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - BK CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned optionally convertible debenture GM Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 400 Assigned Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE B+ Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 3632.5 Reaffirmed Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA / 7684 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Jai Raj Infra Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 944.8 Revised from CARE BBB Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 2806.1 Reaffirmed Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Assigned Sudharma Infratech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 110 Assigned CARE A4 Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 90 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)