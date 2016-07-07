Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 5 & July 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE A3 Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned Filatex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3000 Assigned Gna Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 155 Reaffirmed Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ortel Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned Shriram Housing Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 1000 Placed on credit watch Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Revised from CARE A3+ Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 20 Revised from CARE A3+ Zircon Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jocil Ltd Fixed Public CARE A1(FD) 200 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 260 Assigned (Forward Contract/Derivate Limits) Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 3006.6 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of: I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case business plan, in the opinion of Lenders / LIE. II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee facility agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders. III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the bank guarantee facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider. IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the delivery point, to the satisfaction of the lenders / LIE. V. On the first anniversary date of the COD. Acme Jaisalmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 110 Assigned (Forward Contract/Derivate Limits) Acme Jaisalmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1203.8 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of: I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case business plan, in the opinion of Lenders / LIE. II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee facility agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders. III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the bank guarantee facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider. IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the delivery point, to the satisfaction of the lenders / LIE. V. On the first anniversary date of the COD. Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Alpha Founders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Assigned Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Assigned Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4970 Reaffirmed Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.NCD Issue CARE A- 1000 Assigned Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1692.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 210 Assigned (Forward Contract/Derivate Limits) Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 2397.7 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of: [conditions as stated in earlier entry] Eefco Metals & Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.6 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed Filatex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4670 Assigned Gna Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1633.7 Reaffirmed Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. NCD Issue Provisional 3550 Reaffirmed CARE BB (SO) Hitkari Gram Udyog Sangh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed K World Estate Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCDs CARE BB 680 Reaffirmed (NCDs) K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE A 1245.7 Revised from Ltd CARE A- K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationFixed Deposit CARE A (FD) 760 Revised from Ltd programme CARE A- (FD) Livon Ceramic Bk Fac Withdrawn Madhusudan Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 110 Assigned (Forward Contract/Derivate Limits) Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1203.7 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of: [conditions as stated in earlier entry] Ortel Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 564.6 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 564.6 Assigned Pullani Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.1 Assigned Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.4 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245.9 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 50 Assigned (Unsecured, Subordinated) Shivam Oil And Proteins Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Shree Ganesh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Shree Karthik Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Assigned Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - IV CARE AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - V CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - VI CARE AA+ 300 Reaffirmed Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs - VIICARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.4 Assigned State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Series II) State Bank Of Travancore Tier II Bond Issue CARE AAA 12500 Reaffirmed (Basel III) Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 748.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Themis Medicare Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Trinity Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned U.P. Ceramics And Potteries Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Limite LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 160 Assigned (Forward Contract/Derivate Limits) Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Limite Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1802.8 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of: [conditions as stated in earlier entry] On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the delivery point, to the satisfaction of the lenders / LIE. V. On the first anniversary date of the COD Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2007.8 Placed on credit watch Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 2000 Placed on credit watch Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 750 Placed on credit watch Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 10000 Final Rating Assigned; placed on credit watch * The term loan would be serviced out of the combined cash flows of the operating assets, which would be collected in the Master Trust and Retention account (Master TRA). The structure provides for a trustee monitored escrow account and a clear cash flow waterfall mechanism wherein the lender/s of proposed facility would have a first charge on the cash flows of these assets. Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BGs)& CARE A+ (SO) 3200 Placed on credit watch &Based on a corporate guarantee from Welspun Energy Private Limited. (WEPL) Rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15641.7 Placed on credit watch Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1272.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 518.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Zircon Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 