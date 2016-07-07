Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 5 & July 6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardent Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from
CARE A3
Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned
Filatex India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3000 Assigned
Gna Axles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 155 Reaffirmed
Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed
K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ortel Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Assigned
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Assigned
Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 1000 Placed on
credit watch
Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Revised from
CARE A3+
Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ (SO) 20 Revised from
CARE A3+
Zircon Technologies (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jocil Ltd Fixed Public CARE A1(FD) 200 Reaffirmed
Deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 260 Assigned
(Forward
Contract/Derivate Limits)
Aarohi Solar Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 3006.6 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech
Solutions Private Limited
(ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of:
I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case
business plan, in
the opinion of Lenders / LIE.
II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee
facility
agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders.
III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the
bank guarantee
facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider.
IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the
delivery point, to the
satisfaction of the lenders / LIE.
V. On the first anniversary date of the COD.
Acme Jaisalmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 110 Assigned
(Forward
Contract/Derivate Limits)
Acme Jaisalmer Solar Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1203.8 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech
Solutions Private Limited (ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later
of: I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base
case business plan, in the opinion of Lenders / LIE. II. On the date on which security
stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee facility agreement is perfected to the
satisfaction of lenders. III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its
secured obligations of the bank guarantee facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank
guarantee facility provider. IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the
transmission line till the delivery point, to the satisfaction of the lenders / LIE. V. On the
first anniversary date of the COD.
Adani Vizag Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn
Alpha Founders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 89.6 Assigned
Ananthalakshmi Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.5 Assigned
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4970 Reaffirmed
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.NCD Issue CARE A- 1000 Assigned
Ardent Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1692.2 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 210 Assigned
(Forward
Contract/Derivate Limits)
Dayanidhi Solar Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 2397.7 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech
Solutions Private Limited
(ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of:
I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case
business plan, in
the opinion of Lenders / LIE.
II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee
facility
agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders.
III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the
bank guarantee
facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider.
IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the
delivery point, to the
satisfaction of the lenders / LIE.
V. On the first anniversary date of the COD.
Eefco Metals & Powders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.6 Suspension
revoked and
Reaffirmed
Filatex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4670 Assigned
Gna Axles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1633.7 Reaffirmed
Gulam Mustafa Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. NCD Issue Provisional 3550 Reaffirmed
CARE BB (SO)
Hitkari Gram Udyog Sangh LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed
K World Estate Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCDs CARE BB 680 Reaffirmed
(NCDs)
K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE A 1245.7 Revised from
Ltd CARE A-
K.C.P Sugar And Industries CorporationFixed Deposit CARE A (FD) 760 Revised from
Ltd programme CARE A- (FD)
Livon Ceramic Bk Fac Withdrawn
Madhusudan Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 110 Assigned
(Forward
Contract/Derivate Limits)
Niranjana Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1203.7 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech
Solutions Private Limited
(ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of:
I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case
business plan, in
the opinion of Lenders / LIE.
II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee
facility
agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders.
III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the
bank guarantee
facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider.
IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the
delivery point, to the
satisfaction of the lenders / LIE.
V. On the first anniversary date of the COD.
Ortel Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 564.6 Assigned
Pullani Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.1 Assigned
Sahajanand Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 56.4 Reaffirmed
Samasta Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 245.9 Reaffirmed
Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
(Unsecured,
Subordinated)
Shivam Oil And Proteins Industry LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Assigned
Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from
CARE BB
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - IV CARE AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - V CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs - VI CARE AA+ 300 Reaffirmed
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs - VIICARE AA+ 5000 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.4 Assigned
State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I)
State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series II)
State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series III)
State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
(Series I)
State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
(Series II)
State Bank Of Travancore Tier II Bond Issue CARE AAA 12500 Reaffirmed
(Basel III)
Symphony Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 748.1 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Themis Medicare Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Trinity Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Assigned
U.P. Ceramics And Potteries Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Limite LT Bk FacNon-FB CARE BBB- 160 Assigned
(Forward
Contract/Derivate Limits)
Vishwatma Solar Energy Pvt Limite Long-TL * CARE BBB (SO) 1802.8 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Acme Cleantech
Solutions Private Limited
(ACSPL, rated 'CARE BBB+', 'CARE A2') which is valid up-to the later of:
I. One full year of operations with better revenues than the projections given in the base case
business plan, in
the opinion of Lenders / LIE.
II. On the date on which security stipulated in the common loan agreement and the guarantee
facility
agreement is perfected to the satisfaction of lenders.
III. On the date on which borrower irrevocably discharges all its secured obligations of the
bank guarantee
facility provider, to the satisfaction of bank guarantee facility provider.
IV. On the date on which the borrower obtains right of way for the transmission line till the
delivery point, to the
satisfaction of the lenders / LIE.
V. On the first anniversary date of the COD
Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2007.8 Placed on
credit watch
Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 2000 Placed on
credit watch
Welspun Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A+ 750 Placed on
credit watch
Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 10000 Final Rating
Assigned;
placed on credit
watch
* The term loan would be serviced out of the combined cash flows of the operating assets, which
would be collected in the Master Trust and Retention account (Master TRA). The structure
provides for a trustee monitored escrow account and a clear cash flow waterfall mechanism
wherein the lender/s of proposed facility would have a first charge on the cash flows of these
assets.
Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BGs)& CARE A+ (SO) 3200 Placed on
credit watch
&Based on a corporate guarantee from Welspun Energy Private Limited. (WEPL) Rated CARE A+ / CARE
A1+
Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 15641.7 Placed on
credit watch
Zicom Electronic Security System Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1272.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Zicom Saas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 518.5 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Zircon Technologies (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
