Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGC Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.35.00 crore) Bharat Electrical Contractors And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1710 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3000 Revised from CARE A1 Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP/STD (carved out CARE A3+ 200 Revised from of working capital) CARE A1 IFGL Exports Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 20 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of IFGL Refractories Ltd. IFGL Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13 Cr) IFGL Refractories Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP) * * carved out of fund based working capital limit Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Kinshuk Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Mayur Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed Mec Shot Blasting Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Assigned Oriilon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adig Jemtex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.9 Assigned AGC Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1515.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.160.00 crore) Ayla Bari Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.8 Assigned Bharat Electrical Contractors And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Clean Sustainable Solar Energy Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)% 1649.5 Ltd *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Welspun Energy Private Limited (WEPL, rated 'CARE A+', 'CARE A1+' under credit watch), which are valid up to; Corporate Guarantee from WEPL for the entire facility amount till three years post Commercial Operation Date (COD) and subject to stabilization of operations of the plant and achieving the desired CUF which results in supply of required number of units to MAHAGENCO to the satisfaction of the lenders.; On completion of three years from COD and till repayment of entire facility, Corporate guarantee from WEPL to maintain revolving DSRA for one quarter of interest and principal repayment obligations Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 11102.1 Revised from CARE A Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 766.7 Revised from CARE A [Reduced from Rs. 95 crore] Hillways Hospitality Llp LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ (SO) 200 Assigned * Backed by corporate guarantee of Hillways Construction Company Private Limited (rated CARE BBB+/ CARE A2) IFGL Exports Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 254.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33 Cr) IFGL Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- Withdrawn (reduced from 1.88 Cr) $ the same has been fully paid off IFGL Refractories Ltd Long- term/ ST Bk CARE AA-/CARE 650 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ (enhanced from 60 Cr) Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. LT debt programme CARE AA- 37500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3,000 crore) Indroyal Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Jyoti Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155.5 Assigned Kinshuk Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.6 Assigned Kinshuk Enterprise LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 65 Assigned A4 Mayur Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Suspension revoked and rating reaffirmed (reduced from 10 Cr) MEC Shot Blasting Equipments Pvt Ltd Long- term/ST Bk CARE B+/ 55 Revised from Fac CARE A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 32000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -1 CARE AAA 15242 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs 3786 crores) Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -2 CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -3 CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -4* CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd * Placed amount Rs 2200 crore Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -5 CARE AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -6 CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd Nuclear Power Corporation Of India LT NCD -7^ CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Placed amount Rs 2000 crore Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 202.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.53 Cr) Oriilon India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A4 P. D. Sekhsaria Trading Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Power Televentures Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 80 Assigned CARE A4 Reliable Polyester Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 211.6 Reaffirmed Mandali Ltd [Reduced from Rs.26 crore] Shree Ganesh Khand Udyog Sahakari LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 100 Reaffirmed Mandali Ltd CARE A4 Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series VII) - - Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series II) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed (Series III) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1083.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 287.49 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series VIII) CARE AA+ 1110 Reaffirmed (reduced from 148 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series IX) CARE AA+ 3158 Reaffirmed (reduced from 498.10 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series X) CARE AA+ 4132 Reaffirmed (reduced from 500 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series XI) CARE AA+ 4565 Reaffirmed (reduced from 491.50 Cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs (Series XI) CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Welspun Solar Ap Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Welspun Solar Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO)% 2168 *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Welspun Energy Private Limited (WEPL, rated 'CARE A+', 'CARE A1+' under credit watch), which are valid up to; For debt of Rs.195.04 crore (for 32-MW project), the later of; a period of one year from Commercial Operation Date (COD), the date on which equitable mortgage on immovable property is created and perfected to the satisfaction of the lenders and the date on which Debt Service Reserve (DSR) is created to the satisfaction of the lenders.; For debt of Rs.21.76 crore (for 4-MW project), the later of; Commercial Operation Date (COD) and the date on which equitable mortgage on immovable property is created and perfected to the satisfaction of the lenders. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)