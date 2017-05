Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 08, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Assigned Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed Coffee Day Global Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A1+ 1392.5 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A3+ 239.5 Reaffirmed Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed *carved out of working capital limits. Gati Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Mansi International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Ntpc Tamil Nadu Energy Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. CP* CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3200 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank CDs CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Revised from CARE A1 The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 242.7 Reaffirmed The Waterbase Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 389.8 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank CDs CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gati Ltd Medium Term Fixed CARE A- 500 Reaffirmed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92 Assigned Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Azen Medical Welfare & Research SocietLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 198.4 Reaffirmed Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdSubordinated Debt CARE BB+ 100 Placed under credit watch Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT- Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2333.7 Placed under credit watch Coffee Day Global Ltd CP Issue* - - Withdrawn *There is no outstanding against the rated CP which stands fully redeemed. Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 1951 Reaffirmed Coffee Day Global Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE A+ 259.6 Reaffirmed Coffee Day Global Ltd NCD CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from bonds-Series I CARE AA- Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 7000 Revised from bonds-Series II CARE AA- Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Revised from bonds-Series III CARE AA- Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Revised from bonds-Series IV CARE AA- Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from bonds-Series VI CARE AA- Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5500 Revised from bonds-Series VII CARE AA- Corporation Bank Perpetual CARE A+ 2375 Revised from bonds-Series I CARE AA- Corporation Bank Perpetual CARE A+ 3000 Revised from bonds-Series II CARE AA- Corporation Bank Perpetual CARE A+ 1000 Revised from bonds-Series III CARE AA- Corporation Bank Perpetual CARE A+ 1000 Revised from bonds-Series IV CARE AA- Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 5000 Revised from bonds (Series IV) CARE AA Corrtech International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned Corrtech International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Assigned Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 660 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 720.6 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A- (SO) 799.6 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Second Loss CARE A+ (SO) 4.1 Assigned Facility (SL) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA (SO) 224.3 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1913.2 Reaffirmed Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 655.2 Reaffirmed Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BBB-/CARE 150 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Libas Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Mansi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Mkj Tradex Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Ntpc Tamil Nadu Energy Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10000 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 2784.4 Revised from CARE A- Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 2095 Revised from CARE A-/A1 Parashar Coke Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 740 Reaffirmed Pelican Realty Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - - Withdrawn Rajlaxmi Agro Processor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agrawal & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III CARE AA- 18000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier I Bonds Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 32500 Reaffirmed Bonds Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9750.8 Revised from CARE A Taurus Asset Management Co. Ltd Proposed TL - - Withdrawn The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 793.6 Reaffirmed The Waterbase Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277.5 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier I Bonds Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Vijaya Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Bonds Village Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4517.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 