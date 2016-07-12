Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 40 Revised from CARE A3 Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 54 CR) Appachi Eco-Logic Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Arcvac Forgecast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 282.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.50 CR) Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Bmm Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC CARE A3 3100 Assigned Bmm Ispat Ltd ST-Bk Fac-LOC- CARE A3 500 Assigned Proposed Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 9650 Reaffirmed out)* *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Cox And Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Galaxy Construction And Contractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 1 CR) Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 355 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 37.50 CR) Gmr Warora Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFB) CARE D 2300 Revised from CARE A3 Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 73 Assigned Patkar Extrusions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Patna Offset Press ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2500 Revised from CARE A1 Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur CD programme CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.4 Reaffirmed Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 316.5 Revised from CARE A1 (reduced from 62.13 CR) Walchandnagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10320 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1330 Revised from CARE BBB- Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 CR) Appachi Eco-Logic Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Arcvac Forgecast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1193.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 110.89 CR) Arun Excello Urban Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 348.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Arun Fabricators LT Bk Fac CARE BB 655.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40 CR) Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1550 Reaffirmed A1+ Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 4977.5 Assigned Bmm Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 25306.9 Assigned Bmm Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BBB- 1700 Assigned Bmm Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB- 800 Assigned CC-Proposed Cccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 541.1 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE AA 10890 Reaffirmed Cox And Kings Ltd NCD# CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed # Rs.370 crore is the outstanding Non-Convertible Debenture as on March 31, 2016. Diatrends Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned /CARE A3 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Elecon Epc Projects Ltd NCD issue - - Withdrawn Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Ltd. Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs# CARE BBB(SO) 712.9 Assigned Ltd. # Series A PTC is rated on ultimate payment basis Galaxy Construction And Contractors PvLT Bk Fac CARE B 320 Revised from Ltd CARE D (Enhanced from 28 CR) Gmr Warora Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 35108.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE D 3900 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD Programme CARE D 750 Revised from CARE BBB- Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3078.6 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 353.79 CR) Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE A+(SO) 23.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs# CARE BBB+(SO) 2.8 Revised from CARE B-(SO) #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Ikf Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A-(SO) 164.9 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 222.1 Assigned India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BBB-(SO) 12.7 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail NCD* - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Retail NCD issue aggregating to Rs. 3,000 crore of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. with immediate effect, on Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA (reduced from 200 CR) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Long -term Debt* CARE AAA 24000 Reaffirmed *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Retail NCD issue aggregating to Rs. 3,000 crore of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. with immediate effect, on Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 18500 Revised from CARE AA+ (enhanced from 1,750 CR) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 357300 Reaffirmed A1+ J. S. Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 167.4 Assigned Kashvi Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 174.1 Assigned M.R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 808 Assigned M.R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE A-(SO) 479.1 Assigned # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Microfinance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+(SO) 54.4 Assigned # The transaction envisages ultimate payment structure for, both, series A1 PTC & series A2 PTC Principal Payouts. Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series I - 2016 Series A PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 1614.3 Assigned Novelty Gold LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Assigned Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2 Assigned Oilex Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Assigned A4+ Patkar Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.6 Assigned Patna Offset Press LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.5 Assigned Peerless Funds Management Company Ltd.Peerless Liquid CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Peerless Funds Management Company Ltd.Peerless Flexible CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund Peerless Funds Management Company Ltd.Peerless Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Peerless Funds Management Company Ltd.Peerless ST Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE A 8248.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced form 679.92 CR) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A118500 Revised from CARE A / CARE A1 (reduced from 2,100.00 CR) Rakesh Kumar Gupta Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.80 CR) Reliance Yield Maximiser Aif- Scheme IReliance Yield CARE AAA(AIF) - Reaffirmed & Iii Maximiser AIF- Scheme II Reliance Yield Maximiser Aif- Scheme IReliance Yield CARE AAA(AIF) - Assigned & Iii Maximiser AIF- Scheme III Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 149.7 Assigned Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 202.6 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT- Bk Loan - - Withdrawn Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE A 2338.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 239.71 CR) Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd Long/ STBk Fac- CARE A /CARE A11850 Revised from Non Fund Based CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd Long/ STBk Fac- SLCCARE A /CARE A1460 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Surya Roshni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9036.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 919.31 CR) Surya Roshni Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A /CARE A15700 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Surya Roshni Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (SLC) CARE A /CARE A1500 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 630 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.12 crore) Tribhuvan Spintex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 90 Reaffirmed A4 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 45000 Revised from CARE A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD V CARE A+ 400 Revised from CARE A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VI CARE A+ 600 Revised from CARE A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VII CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD VIII CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD IX CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A Varam Capital Pvt. Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 115.7 Assigned Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 175.6 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from 63.57 CR) Vinati Organics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 300 Revised from A1+ CARE A1 Vinati Organics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 50 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1 (reduced from 40.00 CR) Vtr Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71.7 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3650 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)