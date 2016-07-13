Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned DFM Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 93.3 Assigned Gupta Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 299.9 Reaffirmed Housing And Urban Development ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development ST Debt/CP CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed CP)* Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed CP) Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 215 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4678 Reaffirmed Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company The Delhi Flour Mills Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5.7 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing And Urban Development Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA+ (FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwat Tex Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavee Tex Bk Fac - - Suspended Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Liquid Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Treasury Advantage Fund D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.3 Assigned DFM Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1239.7 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA 51000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3,900 Cr) ECL Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE AA 5000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Proposed Principal CARE PP-MLD AA 5000 Assigned Protected Market-linked Debenture Future Enterprises Ltd NCD CARE AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 50 Cr) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (05-06) - - Withdrawn^ Corporation Ltd ^Rating has been withdrawn since the bond issue has been repaid in full and there is no outstanding under the said issue. Housing And Urban Development LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (06-07) CARE AAA 6405 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (11-12) CARE AAA 56674 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (12-13) CARE AAA 24013.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (13-14) CARE AAA 56871.2 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds - CARE AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Tax-free (15- 16) Housing And Urban Development LT Bonds (15-16) CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (including sub-limit of Rs.2,000 crore as subordinated debt) IDBI Asset Management Company Ltd. IDBI Dynamic Bond CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund IDBI Asset Management Company Ltd. IDBI Gilt Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed IDBI Asset Management Company Ltd. IDBI Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed IDBI Asset Management Company Ltd. IDBI Ultra ST Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed IDBI Asset Management Ltd IDBI ST Bond Fund CARE AAAmfs Assigned Indian Receivable Trust 13 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Janam Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 185 Assigned M. D. Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable - - Withdrawn Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed - - Withdrawn Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1125 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 675 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 74294.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8,868.66 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 7793 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 7688 Reaffirmed Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1871 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 4050 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 600 Cr) Maruti Nandan Food Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) @ CARE AAA(SO) 1376 Reaffirmed (reduced from 182.90 Cr) @ based on the various credit enhancement measures and structured payment mechanism for the NCD s repayment Poddar Diamond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Revised from CARE BB+ Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 735.3 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 100 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.1 Assigned SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. SBI ST Debt Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Shivram Synthetic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 17000 Reaffirmed A2+ Shri Ram Finanace Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - IV - - Withdrawn Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - III CARE AA+ 433.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50 Cr) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VI CARE AA+ 315 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.50 Cr) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VII CARE AA+ 4350 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - VIII CARE AA+ 1536.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 155 Cr) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - IX CARE AA+ 1378.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 200 Cr) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - X CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XI CARE AA+ 210 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 Cr) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XII CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XIII CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XIV CARE AA+ 27 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XV CARE AA+ 350 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs - XVI CARE AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed - I Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed - II Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 600 Reaffirmed - III Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8467.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 621.71 Cr) Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE AA 8121.8 Revised from CARE AA- Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac-FB CARE AA /CARE 6000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA-/ Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 22750 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 22800 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 61510 Reaffirmed The Delhi Flour Mills Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2545.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.