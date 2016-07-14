Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capri Global Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1530 Revised from CARE A3+ Itd Cementation India Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed Jindal Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Precot Meridian Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 445 Reaffirmed Upl Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (Non-fundbased limit) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 80000 Reaffirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd - CARE A- 8986.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A- 1230.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co. Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Ltd Scheme Capri Global Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Capri Global Capital Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 641.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT/ ST CARE A-/A2 5710 Revised from Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund- Savings Plan Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Fund -Treasury Advantage Plan Hdfc Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 22050 Reaffirmed Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 421738 Reaffirmed Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 176551.2Reaffirmed Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed Public CARE AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Issue- NCD Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LTCC CARE A- 8000 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LTTL CARE A- 1000 Reaffirmed Itd Cementation India Ltd Bk Fac- Non fund CARE A-/A1 42500 Reaffirmed basedLT/ST- LC/BG Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 221 Assigned Jindal Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 197.1 Assigned Maharaja Texo Fab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Micro Melt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 750 Reaffirmed Pm Shah & Company Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B+ Prathap Foundation For Educational AndLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Training Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2228.7 Reaffirmed Precot Meridian Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 1735 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Upper Tier II - Withdrawn Bonds (Series I) Uco Bank Perpetual Bonds - Withdrawn (Series I) Uco Bank Proposed - Withdrawn Infrastructure Bonds Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3200 Revised from Bonds (Series III) CARE AA Uco Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 3750 Revised from Bonds (Series IX) CARE AA Unity Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Upl Ltd NCD (NCD) issue* - - Withdrawn *NCD issue of Rs.150 crore withdrawn Upl Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 8500 Reaffirmed Upl Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 17500 Reaffirmed (Fundbased limit) A1+ Venus India Asset-Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB- 425 Revised from CARE BB+ Welspun Solar Kannada Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Welspun Solar Up Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)