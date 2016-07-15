Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Friends Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Ifci Factors Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1(SO) 4425 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 351.5 CR) *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ). Ifci Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3882 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed R. C. Patel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Saksoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt (STD)/ CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (CP) (Carved Out) Sintex Industries Ltd STD / CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 2800 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series C Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series C( Basel III) Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series F Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series G Andhra Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series H Andhra Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA+ 5001 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series C Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series A( Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series A( Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds-Series C( Basel III) Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD(Proposed) CARE A- 400 Assigned Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III CARE A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds ^^ ^^ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds one notch lower than the Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank after taking into consideration its key features as below: ? The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. ? The coupon is to be paid out of current year's profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, ie, the payment of such coupon is likely to result in losses during the current year, the balance of coupon payment may be made out of revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios and capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. ? The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Any delay in the payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) due to invocation of any of the features mentioned above would constitute as an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared with the conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II CARE AA 14250 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank Of Maharashtra LT Infra Bonds^ CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed ^The long-term infrastructure bonds are unsecured and would rank pari-passu along with other uninsured, unsecured creditors. These bonds are senior to the subordinated bonds of the bank. RBI vide its circular dated July 15, 2014, has allowed banks to raise these bonds to finance their long-term loans to infrastructure as well as affordable housing with minimum regulatory pre-emption such as CRR, SLR and priority sector. lending. Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II CARE AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II)* Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 2250 Reaffirmed Series I (Under Basel II)* *CARE has rated the aforesaid Upper Tier II Bonds and the Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) one notch lower than the Lower Tier II Bonds in view of their increased sensitiveness to the bank Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), capital-raising ability and profitability during the long tenure of the instruments. The ratings for these hybrid instruments factor in the additional risk arising due to the existence of the lock-in clause in these instruments. Any delay in payment of interest/principal (as the case may be) following the invocation of the lock-inclause, would constitute an event of default as per CARE's definition of default and as such, these instruments may exhibit a somewhat sharper migration of the rating compared to conventional subordinated debt instruments. Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Friends Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Assigned Gdr Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 640 Assigned Icici Prudential Asset Management ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Co.Ltd. Liquid Plan Ifci Factors Ltd CP - - withdrawn Ifci Factors Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 1625 Reaffirmed (reduced from 179.1 CR) *backed by Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ). Ifci Factors Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78250 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd Redeemable CARE A+ 2500 Reaffirmed NonConvertible TBs Ifci Ltd LT NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ifci Ltd Bonds (including CARE A+ /CARE A17500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Bonds up to Rs.1,200 crore and Infrastructure Bonds) Ifci Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA(SO) 5750 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 10320 Revised from CARE A [reduced from Rs.1034.60 crore] Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd LIC MF Saving Plus CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Lic Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd LIC MF G-Sec LT CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Exchange Traded Fund M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 Assigned M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Assigned A4 R. C. Patel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Saksoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 210 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from Rs.22 crore] Shree Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Mandli Ltd Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 52426.3 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 15675 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12089.2 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A16250 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 935.3 Reaffirmed * Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited that will be valid for three ye Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed CARE AA(SO) 5750 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debentures# Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AA(SO) 4250 Reaffirmed Debentures# # Credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from The Tata Power Company Limited The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-I CARE AA 2100 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD-II CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Hybrid Bond CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 