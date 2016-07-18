Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cera Sanitaryware Limiited ST Bk Fac CARE A1 230 Reaffirmed
Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac Provisional 500 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+ (SO)
Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFBL - CARE A4 330 Suspended
LC/BG
Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - FBL - CARE A4 340 Suspended
Factoring Limits
Idea Cellular Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed
Jm Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 284 Reaffirmed
R.J Trade Links ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned
Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Agro Product ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned
Adani Enterprises Ltd. Proposed LT CARE A 1500 Assigned
Instrument - NCD
(NCD)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed
*Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel
Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited)
@backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad)
Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed
*Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel
Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited)
@backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad)
Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed
*Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel
Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited)
@backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad)
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D Suspended /
Revised
from
CARE BBB/
CARE A3+
Cera Sanitaryware Limiited LT Bk Fac CARE AA 624.5 Reaffirmed
Cera Sanitaryware Limiited LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 220 Reaffirmed
A1+
Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 9180.4 Reaffirmed
Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 2800 Reaffirmed
CARE AA+ (SO)
Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed
*Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel
Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited)
@backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad)
Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac -Fund CARE BB 1830 Suspended
Based- CC Limit
Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20450 Reaffirmed
Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Gm Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 164270 Reaffirmed
Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 16915 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 9400 Reaffirmed
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+ (SO) 2000# Final Rating
Assigned
*Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated
CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee
in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve
(DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation,
in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such
DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures.
# including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)* 5000# Reaffirmed
# including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore
*credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for
shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS
(i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)** 3900 Reaffirmed
**credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for
shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS
(i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments.
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Proposed NCDs*@ Provisional 5500 Reaffirmed
CARE AA+ (SO)
*Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated
CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee
in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve
(DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation,
in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout
the tenure of Non-convertible debentures.
@Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the
transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and
Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE
Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 2000@@ Reaffirmed
CARE AAA (SO)*
@@Ratings for Rs.200 crore shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed
copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, Parent Agreement/Shortfall
Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent
Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE.
Indroyal Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235 Reaffirmed
Jm Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 308.4 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2 175 Reaffirmed
Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 600 Assigned
Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed
Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11170 Reaffirmed
Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed
(Series II) -
Tranche II
Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed
(Series III) -
Tranche I
Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed
(Series III) -
Tranche II
Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed
(Series III) -
Tranche III
Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed
NCD issue (Series
III) - Tranche IV
Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
NCD issue (Series
IV)
Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue Withdrawn
(Series II) -
Tranche I
Mehadia And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned
Midland Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Midland Microfin Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 250 Revised from
CARE BBB-
R.J Trade Links LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69 Assigned
Shilchar Technologies Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 50 Assigned
A2
Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 446.3 Reaffirmed
Steelcast Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 605.1 Reaffirmed
A3
Suraj Cropsciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.7 Assigned
Tata Mutual Fund TATA LIQUID FUND CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed
SCHEME
Tirupati Agro Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.4 Assigned
Topdom Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI-Treasury CARE AAAmf Reaffirmed
Advantage Fund
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI - ST Income CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)