Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cera Sanitaryware Limiited ST Bk Fac CARE A1 230 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac Provisional 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (SO) Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFBL - CARE A4 330 Suspended LC/BG Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac - FBL - CARE A4 340 Suspended Factoring Limits Idea Cellular Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 2300 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd CP issue CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed Jm Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 284 Reaffirmed R.J Trade Links ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agro Product ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Adani Enterprises Ltd. Proposed LT CARE A 1500 Assigned Instrument - NCD (NCD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited) @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad) Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited) @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad) Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited) @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad) Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D /CARE D Suspended / Revised from CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Cera Sanitaryware Limiited LT Bk Fac CARE AA 624.5 Reaffirmed Cera Sanitaryware Limiited LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 220 Reaffirmed A1+ Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 9180.4 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 2800 Reaffirmed CARE AA+ (SO) Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) @ 174790 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of Group facilities (interchangeable between Aircel Limited, Aircel Cellular Limited, Dishnet Wireless Limited and Aircel Smart Money Limited) @backed by sponsor support provided by the promoter (Maxis Communications Berhad) Facilities Of Leeway Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac -Fund CARE BB 1830 Suspended Based- CC Limit Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd NCD CARE AAA 20450 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Gm Sugar And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 164270 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 16915 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCD issue CARE A 15000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 9400 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs* CARE AA+ (SO) 2000# Final Rating Assigned *Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)* 5000# Reaffirmed # including Green shoe option of Rs.100 crore *credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO)** 3900 Reaffirmed **credit enhancement in the form of a binding tripartite Parent Agreement for shortfall undertaking, whereby Debenture Trustee has a right to call upon IL&FS (i.e. Parent) for timely repayment of outstanding amounts of the aforesaid instruments. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd Proposed NCDs*@ Provisional 5500 Reaffirmed CARE AA+ (SO) *Backed by DSRA Support Undertaking by IL&FS (Credit Enhancement Provider, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) to arrange for necessary funds through itself or its nominee in relation to meeting ITNL's obligation to maintain debt service reserve (DSRA) in respect to the immediately succeeding Scheduled Debt Obligation, in the event that ITNL is not able to meet such DSRA obligations throughout the tenure of Non-convertible debentures. @Ratings shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, DSRA Support Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 2000@@ Reaffirmed CARE AAA (SO)* @@Ratings for Rs.200 crore shall remain provisional till the receipt of the executed copies of the transaction documents such as Debenture Trust Deed, Parent Agreement/Shortfall Undertaking and Information Memorandum along with Independent Legal Opinion to the satisfaction of CARE. Indroyal Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 235 Reaffirmed Jm Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 308.4 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2 175 Reaffirmed Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 600 Assigned Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 11170 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed (Series II) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche I Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche II Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed (Series III) - Tranche III Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 350 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series III) - Tranche IV Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1050 Reaffirmed NCD issue (Series IV) Magma Housing Finance Secured NCD issue Withdrawn (Series II) - Tranche I Mehadia And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Midland Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Revised from CARE BBB- Midland Microfin Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 250 Revised from CARE BBB- R.J Trade Links LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69 Assigned Shilchar Technologies Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 50 Assigned A2 Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 446.3 Reaffirmed Steelcast Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 605.1 Reaffirmed A3 Suraj Cropsciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.7 Assigned Tata Mutual Fund TATA LIQUID FUND CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed SCHEME Tirupati Agro Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45.4 Assigned Topdom Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI-Treasury CARE AAAmf Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI - ST Income CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.