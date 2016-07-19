Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. Sureshkumar & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Revised from
CARE A4
Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 820 Revised from
CARE A1
Frontier Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned
Fullerton India Home Finance Company Proposed ST debt/ CARE A1+ 250 Assigned
Ltd. CP CP (CP) issue
Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 150 Reaffirmed
@ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies.
Icici Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed
Kay Arr Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned
Om Shri Sai Baba Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed
Sab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from
CARE A4
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Icici Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3B Binani Glassfibre Sarl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16187.8*Reaffirmed
** RBI reference rate 66.33 INR/USD as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to USD 244.05 million
3B Fibreglass Norway As LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265.3# Reaffirmed
# RBI reference rate 66.33 INR/USD as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to USD 4 million
3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 751# Reaffirmed
#RBI reference rate 75.10 INR/EUR as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to EUR 10 million
Amba Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1940 Revised from
CARE A
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 2000 Assigned
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 1000 Revised from
CARE A
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 8750.3 Revised from
/CARE A1+ CARE A (SO) /
CARE A1
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 5085 Revised from
/CARE A1+ CARE A (SO)
Express Warehousing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 665 Assigned
Frontier Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned
Fullerton India Home Finance Company Proposed LT debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned
Ltd. programme
Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 5952.7 Revised from
CARE BBB-
@ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies.
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 3380 Withdrawn
Bonds*
*rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, as the bank has
fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the
issue
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 950 Withdrawn
Bonds*
*rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, as the bank has
fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the
issue
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 700 Withdrawn
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)^
^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with
immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is
no amount outstanding under the issue
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 500 Withdrawn
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)^
^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with
immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is
no amount outstanding under the issue
Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed
Redeemable LT Bonds
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 169590 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 97500 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 13010 Reaffirmed
Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 870 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 14410 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
(erstwhile ICICI Ltd.)
Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AAA 1368 Reaffirmed
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)
Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed
Bonds (erstwhile
Bk of Rajasthan)
Jyotsanaben K. Goswami LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.1 Assigned
Kay Arr Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.8 Assigned
Kirti Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.5 Assigned
Kirti Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 494.5 Assigned
Kirti Dal Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Assigned
Kirti Gold Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 493.8 Assigned
Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed
Om Shri Sai Baba Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.8 Reaffirmed
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1000 Long-term
A3 rating
revised from
CARE BBB- /
Reaffirmed
Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Revised from
CARE BB
Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac- TL CARE A+/CARE 22270 Revised from
A1+ CARE A / CARE
A1
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
