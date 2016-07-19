Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Sureshkumar & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Revised from CARE A4 Dish Tv India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 820 Revised from CARE A1 Frontier Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Fullerton India Home Finance Company Proposed ST debt/ CARE A1+ 250 Assigned Ltd. CP CP (CP) issue Hinduja Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 150 Reaffirmed @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies. Icici Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Kay Arr Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Om Shri Sai Baba Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3B Binani Glassfibre Sarl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 16187.8*Reaffirmed ** RBI reference rate 66.33 INR/USD as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to USD 244.05 million 3B Fibreglass Norway As LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265.3# Reaffirmed # RBI reference rate 66.33 INR/USD as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to USD 4 million 3B Fibreglass Sprl LT Bk Fac CARE BB 751# Reaffirmed #RBI reference rate 75.10 INR/EUR as on March 31, 2016, equivalent to EUR 10 million Amba Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1940 Revised from CARE A Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 2000 Assigned Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 8750.3 Revised from /CARE A1+ CARE A (SO) / CARE A1 Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 5085 Revised from /CARE A1+ CARE A (SO) Express Warehousing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 665 Assigned Frontier Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned Fullerton India Home Finance Company Proposed LT debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Ltd. programme Hinduja Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 5952.7 Revised from CARE BBB- @ backed by stated intent of support from the Hinduja group companies. Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 3380 Withdrawn Bonds* *rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 950 Withdrawn Bonds* *rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds is withdrawn with immediate effect, as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 700 Withdrawn Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan)^ ^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II - 500 Withdrawn Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan)^ ^rating assigned to the Lower Tier II Bonds of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan is withdrawn with immediate effect as the bank has fully repaid the amounts under the said instrument and there is no amount outstanding under the issue Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Redeemable LT Bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 169590 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 97500 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 13010 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 870 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Icici Bank Ltd. Unsecured CARE AAA 14410 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) Icici Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II CARE AAA 1368 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Jyotsanaben K. Goswami LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.1 Assigned Kay Arr Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.8 Assigned Kirti Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.5 Assigned Kirti Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 494.5 Assigned Kirti Dal Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 900 Assigned Kirti Gold Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 493.8 Assigned Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT- Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed Om Shri Sai Baba Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.8 Reaffirmed Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Rays Power Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1000 Long-term A3 rating revised from CARE BBB- / Reaffirmed Sab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 115 Revised from CARE BB Shree Umiya Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac- TL CARE A+/CARE 22270 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.