Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bnc Power Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 825 Assigned Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Assigned Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 290 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed (NonFund based) Gati Kausar India Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 5 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gati Limited (rated CARE A- /CARE A2+) Nickunj Edm Wires & Consumables Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Ltd Nickunj Eximp Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Assigned Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed [Enhance from 1 CR] Yadav Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Bnc Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 903 Assigned Dimexon Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6348 Reaffirmed Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1345 Revised from CARE A- Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A- Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1500 Revised from (Fund Based) CARE A- / Reaffirmed Gati Kausar India Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC@ CARE A-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Gati Kausar India Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bonds - - Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A(SO) 2587.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200 CR) , *backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A+/CARE A1+ ). Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A(SO) 1690.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 CR) #proposed to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Limited Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 572 Reaffirmed (reduced from 185 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB+ 177.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 178.30 CR) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Incline Realty Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE AA+(SO) 750 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by the guarantor, Oberoi Realty Limited (ORL) Indian Bank Basel III CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier I Perpetual Bonds @ @ CARE has rated the aforesaid Basel III Compliant Tier-I Perpetual Bonds after taking into consideration its key features as below: * The bank has full discretion at all times to cancel coupon payments. * The coupon is to be paid out of current year profits. However, if the current year's profits are not sufficient, coupon payment may be paid subject to availability of sufficient revenue reserves and/or credit balance in profit and loss account provided the bank meets the minimum regulatory requirements for Common Equity Tier I [CET I], Tier I and Total Capital Ratios at all times and subject to the requirements of capital buffer frameworks as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. * The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2019, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2019, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI. Indian Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bond (Basel III compliant)# #Tier II Bonds under Basel III are characterized by a 'Point of Non-Viability' (PONV) trigger due to which the investor may suffer a loss of principal. PONV will be determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is a point at which the bank may no longer remain a going concern on its own unless appropriate measures are taken to revive its operations and thus, enable it to continue as a going concern. In addition, the difficulties faced by a bank should be such that these are likely to result in financial losses and raising the Common Equity Tier I capital of the bank should be considered as the most appropriate way to prevent the bank from turning non-viable. In CARE's opinion, the parameters considered to assess whether a bank will reach the PONV are similar to the parameters considered to assess rating of Tier II instruments even under Basel II. CARE has rated the Tier II bonds under Basel III after factoring in the additional feature of PONV. Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A-(SO) 12014.3 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd InstrumentsBonds* (Series XVI - XXIV) * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 31.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * - Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of Maharashtra New Habitat Housing Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from Development Ltd CARE BB+ Nickunj Edm Wires & Consumables Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Nickunj Eximp Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Assigned Ongc Petro-Additions Ltd Compulsorily Con CARE AAA (SO) 56150 Assigned Deb Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A47590 Revised from (India) Pvt Ltd CARE BBB / CARE A3 Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II Bonds- - Withdrawn Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 26630 Revised from CARE AA+ Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 95000 Revised from CARE AA+ Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA- 15000 Revised from Compliant CARE AA Perpetual Tier I Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AA+ 50000 Revised from Bonds CARE AAA Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA+ 20000 Revised from Compliant Tier II CARE AAA Bonds Sri Bhavani Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plan Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Select CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt ST Asset Plan Fund Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from 4 CR] Yadav Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)