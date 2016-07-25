Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. ST Bk Fac- CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed NFB Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. ST Bk Fac- TL - - Withdrawn^ ^ There is no outstanding against the rated facility which stands fully redeemed. Amba Shakti Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3000 Revised from CARE A3+ P. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Technico Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Assigned Venus Album Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. LT Bk Fac-FB @ CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed @ Based on the undertaking from the company that at any point of time the borrowings under the facility will not exceed Rs. 50 crore. Amba Shakti Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned Amira C Foods Intll Dmcc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 1071.6 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BBB (SO)/CARE A3+(SO) Amira C Foods Intll Dmcc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 2928.4 Revised from (Proposed) CARE A4+ Provisional CARE BBB (SO)/CARE A3+(SO) Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 11102.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE D 766.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ [Reduced from Rs. 95 crore] Il&Fs Tamilnadu Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 60800 Revised from CARE BBB Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Kavya Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.8 Assigned Kys Manufacturers And Exporters Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.3 Assigned Ltd P. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE B+ Raj Salt & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44 Revised from CARE B+ Sai Jyoti Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Santoshi Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Steel LT Bk Fac CARE B- 48 Assigned Shri Laxmi Polycoat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.81 crore) Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 177.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (reduced from 18.50 crore) Technico Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580.7 Assigned Venus Album Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)