Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Suspension revoked and ratings re-affirmed Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 390 Assigned Ltd Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 283 Reaffirmed Fund based Mehadia And Sons C And F Division ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Mrf Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Radiant Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Rajshree Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Suspension Pvt Ltd revoked and Reaffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mrf Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 500 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Suspension A4 revoked and ratings re-affirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA(SO) 250 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 900 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 4210 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA+(SO) 700 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCDs Provisional 1300 Reaffirmed CARE AA+(SO Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 390 Reaffirmed CARE AA+(SO) Ds Max Properties Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 250 Assigned Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd CP issue Withdrawn Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits* CARE AAA (FD) 400 Reaffirmed (SO) * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Senior Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 9790 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Bonds*CARE AAA (SO) 2580 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A)). Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 122415.3Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6565 Revised from CARE B Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE D 22724.6 Revised from CARE B *The rating of bank facilities of Bina thermal power project was placed on credit watch as JPVL entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Energy Limited for sale of the power plant. Kapton Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.2 Assigned Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Ltd Mahalaxmi Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 379.5* Reaffirmed *includes term loan outstanding as on March 31, 2016 and proposed term loan of Rs.20.00 crore Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 420 Reaffirmed based) Mehadia And Sons C And F Division LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Assigned Modi Salts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.9 Assigned Mrf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd Proposed TL/ NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue - Series I Mrf Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE AAA 700 Reaffirmed II Radiant Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 497.6 Assigned Rajshree Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.4 Assigned Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.9 Suspension Pvt Ltd revoked and Reaffirmed Shree Birdev Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterpris Bk Fac Suspended Swathi Rice Mill Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.5 Reaffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd NCDs@ CARE AA (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed @ backed by letter of comfort provided by Tata Steel Ltd (Rated CARE AA+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.