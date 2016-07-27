Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 295 Assigned Capital First Ltd CP Issue / ST Debt CARE A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Programme Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Mahaan Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE A4 Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Sameer Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 28.1 Assigned Anjani Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 510 Assigned Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 28500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 79700 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Subordinated Bk CARE AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed Fac Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.40 CR) Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 11.60 CR) Jrg Fincorp Ltd LT Debt Instrument CARE BBB 500 Assigned Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 612.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) Mahaan Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 280 Revised from CARE BB Munnangi Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 328 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 35.33 CR) Prl Agastya Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A- 7000 Assigned Sona Hi Sona Jewelers (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 10 CR) Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Assigned 70 Realty LT Bk Fac CARE D 87.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)