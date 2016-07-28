Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed
Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 440 Assigned
Modern Power Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from
CARE A4+
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Rating
suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 138 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 526.7 Reaffirmed
Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 370 Reaffirmed
A4+
Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from
Pvt Ltd CARE BB-
Dhawan Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 225 Assigned
Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600.8 Assigned
Maheshwari Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.3 Assigned
Modern Power Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from
CARE BB
Northwest Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn
Odhavjibhai B. Contractor And Company Bk facility Suspended
Rlj Infracement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs issueCARE AA+ 1750 Assigned
Sunder Deep Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned
Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105 Rating
suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 200 Rating
A3 suspension
revoked and
reaffirmed
Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned
Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt.Ltd. NCD Provisional 2250* Assigned
CARE AAA (SO)
* The NCD rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of a pledge of
Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) issued by DAIPL (a 100% subsidiary of
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL)). Also an unconditional and
irrevocable revolving DSRA guarantee has been issued by DHFL in favor of the
aforementioned OCDs of DAIPL.
Further, the above rating is provisional and will be confirmed after the
submission of following documents in line with the draft submitted to CARE Ratings:
a. Final NCD term Sheet,
b. Board resolution intimating changes in OCD subscription agreement,
c. Board resolution pertaining to provision of revolving DSRA guarantee,
d. Final Deed of guarantee,
e. Final DSRA Agreement,
f. Final Deed of Pledge,
g. Final legal opinion on NCD and OCD,
h. Final trustee Agreement
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
