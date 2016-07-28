Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 440 Assigned Modern Power Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Rating suspension revoked and reaffirmed Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 138 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 526.7 Reaffirmed Amod Stampings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 370 Reaffirmed A4+ Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Dhawan Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 225 Assigned Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600.8 Assigned Maheshwari Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.3 Assigned Modern Power Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE BB Northwest Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Odhavjibhai B. Contractor And Company Bk facility Suspended Rlj Infracement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs issueCARE AA+ 1750 Assigned Sunder Deep Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105 Rating suspension revoked and reaffirmed Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 200 Rating A3 suspension revoked and reaffirmed Vriddhi Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt.Ltd. NCD Provisional 2250* Assigned CARE AAA (SO) * The NCD rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of a pledge of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) issued by DAIPL (a 100% subsidiary of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL)). Also an unconditional and irrevocable revolving DSRA guarantee has been issued by DHFL in favor of the aforementioned OCDs of DAIPL. Further, the above rating is provisional and will be confirmed after the submission of following documents in line with the draft submitted to CARE Ratings: a. Final NCD term Sheet, b. Board resolution intimating changes in OCD subscription agreement, c. Board resolution pertaining to provision of revolving DSRA guarantee, d. Final Deed of guarantee, e. Final DSRA Agreement, f. Final Deed of Pledge, g. Final legal opinion on NCD and OCD, h. Final trustee Agreement Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)