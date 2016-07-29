Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 673 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infra And Agri Business Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Advantage Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84 Assigned Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 55000 Reaffirmed (Formerly Sks Microfinance Ltd) A1+ (enhanced from 4,500 Cr) Bhira Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3300 Assigned Dar Credit & Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB [Enhanced from 10 Cr] Hospitalia Eastern Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 600 Assigned Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - reAffirmed Oriented Fund Iii Plan B, E, G And H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund Iii Plan C, D And F* Capital Protection Oriented Fund *Rating assigned to the ICICI Prudential Capital Protection Oriented Fund III Plan C, D and F is withdrawn with immediate effect, at the request of the company since all the investors in the scheme have been repaid in full and there are no units outstanding under the scheme. Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Iv Plan A, C, D, E, F, GCapital Protection (SO) And H Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund Iv Plan B, I And J^ Capital Protection Oriented Fund ^Rating assigned to the ICICI Prudential Capital Protection Oriented Fund IV Plan B, I and J is withdrawn with immediate effect, at the request of the company since the schemes will not be launched. Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Ix Plan A-J Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund V Plan A-F Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Vi Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Vii Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Viii Plan A-J Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund X Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund International Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1700 Assigned J.R.R Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 56 Assigned P. H. Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8 Cr) Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 227 Assigned Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30450.1 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs - I CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs - II CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD - 1 CARE AAA 4750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 500 crores) The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD - 2 CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD - 3 CARE AAA 4600 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 500 crores) The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD - 4 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD - 5 CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT / ST Bk Fac (BG)CARE AAA /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ Vishal Arogya Sampat LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Zears Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 