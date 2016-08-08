Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4822.2 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Out) Arvind Ltd CP (Standalone) @ CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed @ Arvind Limited has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the CP issue. The bank limits to the extent of Rs.400 crore will be kept unutilised throughout the tenure of the instrument. D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2150 Assigned (Non-fundbased) Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Hansraj Memorial Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50 CR) Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 32 debt schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. Jms Mining Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+(SO) 2700 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A1+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed ^ The provisional rating is based on proposed letter of comfort to be issued by JSW Steel Limited towards short term bank facilities of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited. Final rating on these facilities would be assigned on submission of underlying executed documents and verification of the same to the satisfaction of CARE Jsw Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 127370 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.13,161.60 Crore) Jsw Steel Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (standalone)* (Enhanced from Rs.3,500.00 Crore) * JSWSL shall ensure that the aggregate utilisation of fund based and non-fund based limits from working capital consortium lenders plus the outstanding Commercial Papers shall not exceed the total sanctioned and available limits by the working capital consortium banks at all times when Commercial Papers are outstanding. Pitti Laminations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1750 Revised from CARE A2+ (reduced from 254.00 CR) Shriram Housing Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 CR) Suven Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 225 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 30 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 17529.5 Revised from CARE A+ Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 12230 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Bhilwara Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2764 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd. Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5 Assigned India Pvt. Ltd. A4+ Crescent Auto Repairs And Services LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Reaffirmed India Pvt. Ltd. A4+ D. Thakkar Constructions Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned (FB) Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2250 Revised from CARE BBB- Hansraj Memorial Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 218 ^Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 45.87 CR) ^Suspension Revoked Jms Mining Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 125 CR) Jms Mining Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2150 Reaffirmed A1+ Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 11075 Reaffirmed @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE A+(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO) @The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL). Jsw Steel Holding (Usa) Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 5200 Reaffirmed Jsw Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 232421.2Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.24,312.93 crore) Jsw Steel Ltd Various NCD (NCD) CARE AA- 93571.6 Reaffirmed issue (Reduced from Rs.9,814.05 Crore) Jsw Steel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 72591.6 Reaffirmed A1+ (Reduced from Rs.8,268.83 Crore) Jsw Steel Processing Centres Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 CR) Momai Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 325 Assigned *Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Ashapura Intimate Fashions Limited (AIFL) to the lenders of Momai Apparels Limited (MAL) for repayment of debt obligations of MAL. Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB 2037.2 Reaffirmed (subordinate debt) [reduced from Rs. 204 crore] Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB+ 2546.1 Reaffirmed (senior Debt) [reduced from Rs. 405 crore] Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD CARE BBB+ 3700 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.220 crore] Pitti Laminations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 777.1 Revised from CARE A- Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Laxmi Narasimha Rice Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 848.3 Reaffirmed The Yashoda Mutually Aided CooperativeLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.4 Assigned Credit Society Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.