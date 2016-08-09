Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Eon Electrics Ltd Long -term /Short- CARE A4+ 550 Assigned term Bk Fac Teja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3938.2 Reaffirmed Welspun India Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE B+ Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 389.8 Suspension revoked and rating revised from CARE BB Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Assigned Baroque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 40 Assigned A3 C.P. Ispat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 Assigned C.P. Sponge Iron Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Eon Electrics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Hd Microns Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9450 Assigned Keshvanand Ceramic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 41 Assigned Lic Housing Finance Ltd. Proposed NCD issue CARE AAA 250000 Assigned Man Projects Ltd LT /ST nonfund CARE BBB+ 1600 Assigned based Bk limits (SO)/CARE A2 (SO) Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd LT NCDs CARE BB+ 310.3 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd LT NCDs CARE BB+(SO)* 1263 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Prime Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Shree Flavours Llp Bk Fac Suspended Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.4 Reaffirmed Sumangal Ispat Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4168 Reaffirmed Super Laxmi Yarntex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Teja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE B+ Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 35524.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)