Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 5 Core Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Forward CARE A2 90 Assigned Contract) Ahw Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Bahdl Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 42.5 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.1.75 crore] Cmi Fpe Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC/BG) CARE A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 890.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 96.58 CR) Digi Export Venture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ems And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.10 crore) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1100 Revised from CARE A3 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2811.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 302.97 CR) Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 365 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed International Paper Appm Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 635 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 55.6 Reaffirmed Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 38100 Final Rating* (Non-fundbased) *CARE has assigned final rating subsequent to the receipt of the duly executed working capital and term loan agreements. Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.5 Assigned Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Assigned Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 11811.7 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 1700.11 CR) Neha Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Market CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY17 Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Reaffirmed Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 762.5 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+(SO) 50 Revised from CARE A1(SO) *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (rated CARE A+ and CARE A1+ ). @carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd ST debt (Including CARE A1+(SO) 250 Revised from CPs)@ CARE A1(SO) Sks Fasteners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 605 Revised from CARE A3+(FD) (enhanced from 29.75 CR) Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3470 Revised from CARE A3 Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1660 Revised from CARE A2 [Enhanced from Rs.151 crore] Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 303 Reaffirmed Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 200 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Wonder Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Revised from CARE A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB+(FD) 150 Revised from Instruments - CARE BBB(FD) Fixed Deposit Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd FD CARE BB+(FD) 400 Revised from CARE BBB-(FD) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd FD CARE BBB+(FD) 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45 CR) Savery Transport Finance Ltd FD CARE BBB+ (FD) 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Capital TL) (Reduced from 110 CR) Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Working CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Capital Demand Loan) Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (BGs) CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed, /CARE A2 reclassified as Long-term/Short-term (Non-fund-based) (enhanced from 175 CR) Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Loan CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned Equivalent Risk) /CARE A2 Aggarwal Coal Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Agi Infra Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ahw Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Ajay Engi-Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.12.50 crore) Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 380 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 48.34 CR) Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 996.5 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.101.90 crore] Balaji Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Assigned Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Reaffirmed Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LtLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1220 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Kripa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA(SO) 80000 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Comfort from Department of Telecom (DoT) under Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of India (GoI). Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs.4.60 crore] Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Cmi Fpe Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 49.3 Revised from CARE BB- Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Dcm Shriram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4960.9 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 438.58 CR) Earthen Treasures Natural Resources PvLT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from Ltd CARE B Ems And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Engineers India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 16152.6 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.1,650.00 crore) Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 382.1 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.91 crore) Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2543.3 Revised from CARE BBB [Reduced from Rs.263.06 crore] Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1887.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 195.27 CR) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1996.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2976.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 384.34 CR) Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1038 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 101.92 CR) Gvk Power And Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BB Gvk Power And Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 953.8 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Hilltop Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 17 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 2250 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.4 Reaffirmed International Paper Appm Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE AA(SO) 430 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 424 Reaffirmed Jash Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 26000 Final Rating* *CARE has assigned final rating subsequent to the receipt of the duly executed working capital and term loan agreements. Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE BBB- 7700 Final Rating* *CARE has assigned final rating subsequent to the receipt of the duly executed working capital and term loan agreements. Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE A 6000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds I @CARE AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds II CARE AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed III @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds IV CARE AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds V @CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds VI CARE AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Karnataka (GoK). Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Maa Padmavati Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Manohar Infrastructure & ConstructionsLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 430 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 35.00 CR) Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 260 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (reduced from 30.00 CR) Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE B 16964.9 Revised from Ltd CARE D (enhanced from 1481.50 CR) Navayuga Jahnavi Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7200 Reaffirmed Neha Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Revised from CARE B Nsp Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nsp Variegate Pp Road Projects Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Withdrawn Nsp Variegate Rg Road Projects Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Withdrawn Ostro Madhya Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4572.4 Assigned Ostro Urja Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3999.6 Assigned Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 32.1 Assigned Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned /CARE A3 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 196010 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 140740 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY14 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 444850 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY15 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 235870 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Market CARE AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme - FY17 Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1500 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced from Rs.163.85 crore) Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Sarala Development & Microfinance Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Savery Transport Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25 CR) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 842.4 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1262.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 134 CR) Shalimar Paints Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 207.5 Reaffirmed A3 Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 50 Revised from CARE A *backed by the corporate guarantee provided by APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (rated CARE A+ and CARE A1+ ). @carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Shrinath Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.31 CR) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Sks Fasteners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 186 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.25 CR) Sova Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO)* 750 Revised from CARE BBB+(FD) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee extended by Shyam Steel Industries Limited Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Adhi Parasakthi Agro Tech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 14516 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Patiala Basel III CARE AAA 14500 Reaffirmed Compliant Tier II Bonds Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5754.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 635.02 CR) Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1150 Revised from CARE BBB+ [Enhanced from Rs.105 crore] Ultra Space Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT- TL CARE BBB 2000 Assigned Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 320.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.60 CR) Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.70 CR ) Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 695 Reaffirmed A2+ [enhanced from 54.50 CR] Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 25.00 CR] Visual And Acoustics Corporation Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Walia Traders Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wonder Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 16566.4 Revised from CARE A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 