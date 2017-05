Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Programme* CARE A1+ 250 Revised from CARE A1 * carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt ST Bk Fac (NonFB - CARE A2+ 50 Revised from Ltd BG/ LC) A2 Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160.9 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. CP (CP) / ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (STD) issue K S Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd ST Instruments - CPCARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed M/S. Royal Diam ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 700 Revised from CARE A2 Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A3 425 Reaffirmed Mechemco Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Prudhvi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Racl Geartech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shiva Texyarn Ltd On 'Credit Watch' ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 851 Placed on Credit Watch Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 187.9 Reaffirmed South West Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac (NFB- CARE A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed LC/BG) Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Stamlo Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 45 Revised from CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) Reaffirmed (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2668.1 Revised from CARE BBB Arcotech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 2050 Revised from A4 CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Aruna Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed Bodhi Hotel & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Assigned Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1045 Revised from Ltd (Fundbased -TL) CARE BBB+ Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Revised from Ltd (Fundbased - CC) CARE BBB+ Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 10000 Reaffirmed A1+ Eses Commercials Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB-(SO)* 200 Assigned based-TL * rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort provided by the promoter of Future Group for the sanctioned facilities Eses Commercials Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB-(SO)* 300 Assigned based-Working Capital TL * rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort provided by the promoter of Future Group for the sanctioned facilities Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB 200 Assigned (Senior Debt) Friends Polypack LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.7 Reaffirmed Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2108.84 Reaffirmed Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 39000 Reaffirmed A4 Giga Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1560.4 Revised from CARE BB Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+ (SO) 1414.6 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293.2 Reaffirmed Haryana Cybernet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3284.6 Revised from CARE A- Idasa India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 1000 Assigned Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. NCDs CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd. Non-convertible CARE AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Cumulative PS Infomagic Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn K S Commodities Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A4+ Kerala Communications Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk CARE A 52500 Reaffirmed FacRefinanced facility-TL Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A 7986.1 Reaffirmed External commercial borrowing Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE A 2000 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac-BGs CARE A/CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 818.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ Madhav Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.8 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 416 Reaffirmed Magnolia Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-I CARE AAA (SO) 29800 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-II CARE AAA (SO) 7650 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs-III CARE AAA (SO) 37689.7 Reaffirmed Maxima Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Mechemco Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Million Traders Bhopal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed N & N Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE D 122.5 Revised from CARE BB- Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1407.8 Reaffirmed Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 120 Reaffirmed A3 Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4684.6 Reaffirmed Nsl Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 1850 Reaffirmed Nsl Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn External Commercial Borrowings Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1050 Reaffirmed Prudhvi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 205 Assigned Pune Sholapur Road Development Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8866.5 Reaffirmed Punjab Cybernet Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Racl Geartech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 471.7 Reaffirmed Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 783.1 Revised from CARE A- Shiva Texyarn Ltd On 'Credit Watch' LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2053.8 Placed on Credit Watch Shiva Texyarn Ltd On 'Credit Watch' Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 650 Placed on A3+ Credit Watch Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 447.1 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 610 Reaffirmed A3+ Shri Maa Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1280.8 Reaffirmed Smilax Laboratories Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Soma Isolux Kishangarh-Beawar Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12169.6 Revised from Ltd B+ Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Sri Shakthi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Withdrawn Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 80 Revised from CARE BBB+ Stamlo Hotels Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 85 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 1600 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 7000 Reaffirmed (Basel III) State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II Withdrawn Bonds* * Since SBH has fully repaid the bond issue, the rating for the same has been withdrawn Surat Hazira Nh-6 Tollway Pvtltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 24000 Assigned The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 94.4 Revised from CARE BBB Uttar Pradesh Network Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 243.9 Assigned Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 15 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)